What should Native Americans give thanks for this Thanksgiving?

American Thanksgiving is typically seen as a celebration of the co-operation between the English who settled the continent and the natives who helped them grow crops and saved them from starvation. It is a story about how multicultural co-operation and private-property incentives, both strong American principles, can boost a harvest.

But as Thanksgiving 2019, November 28, approaches, I am struck by another lesson: America’s need to come to terms with a history that, as it relates to the treatment of Native Americans, has remarkably few heroes on the side of the white settlers.

For contrast, consider the recent disputes over The New York Times 1619 project, which argues that anti-black racism has been in the DNA of the US since the arrival of the first enslaved people in 1619. There has been a lot of pushback to this argument, most recently from the Civil War historian James McPherson. The US also has a redemptive side, he says, as represented by the opponents of slavery.

William Lloyd Garrison, Abraham Lincoln and the millions of whites who supported the civil rights movement in the 1960s may make you feel slightly better about the American experiment.

But when it comes to Native American history, there is no American president who fills a role remotely comparable to that of Abraham Lincoln or even Lyndon Johnson for African-Americans. Nor, until the 1960s, is there much history of entertainers, athletes or academics speaking up effectively for Native American rights.

Presidents Grover Cleveland and Franklin Delano Roosevelt did set up and then improve the reservation system. Even if you favour those decisions, the result nonetheless reeks of segregation, of parsimoniousness, of a continued history of poverty and deprivation. The system is at best an unsatisfactory compromise rather than a source of national pride.