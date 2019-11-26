Municipalities need to be transparent to the people they serve

Beatrice is a 48-year-old single mother who wakes up most days at 4am to walk through the streets of an informal settlement in one of our metropolitan municipalities, collecting tin cans and bottles to sell — the only way she can make a living to support her family. In the area, as in most informal settlements in metro, basic government services, such as toilets, are limited, and when they are provided, servicing is often inadequate.

In 2018, Beatrice was one of hundreds of residents who participated in a social audit on sanitation services conducted by Planact, a civil society organisation with a mission to alleviate poverty by supporting communities to participate in the processes of their local governments.

Beatrice and the other residents found that it was difficult to get access to many of the basic documents — such as tenders — needed to engage meaningfully on the resources being used by the municipality to provide these services. Only after extensive behind-the-scenes work by Planact and the International Budget Partnership SA (IBP-SA), were these documents obtained.

There was likewise no structured opportunity for people like Beatrice to engage the metro. It took similar work to find out exactly who in the metro was responsible for the delivery of the service and create the opportunities to speak to them. Engaging the government on budgets and service delivery, and doing so with solid information, is particularly important to poor communities where government services are often the primary mechanism through which people gain access to basics such as water and sanitation.

Beatrice and the other participants of the social audit learnt how to use government procurement documents to monitor what sanitation services private companies were supposed to be delivering in their informal settlement. Since then they have used their findings to engage with the metro’s water and sanitation department. As a result, sanitation services have improved significantly and Beatrice and her neighbours have a newfound confidence to engage the government on the quality and quantity of services that they receive. This example shows the positive dividends that more open metro budget processes could bring.