Opinion

A Boris Johnson reign and the Bank of England

BoE will be running the numbers on a Conservative majority government

26 November 2019 - 16:02 Marcus Ashworth
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW MATTHEWS
Boris Johnson. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW MATTHEWS

With two weeks to go until the UK election, plenty can change — especially when Brexit allegiances are testing old party loyalties like never before. But with the ruling Conservatives leading consistently in the opinion polls, it’s worth at least pondering the prospect of a Boris Johnson majority government.

The Bank of England (BoE), especially, will be running the numbers on that outcome as it will change its view on interest rates. Government spending is coming back with a vengeance regardless of which party wins.

While the Tory fiscal plans are dwarfed by the opposition Labour party’s by a factor of about six to one, they’re still a departure from the old austerity politics. Johnson’s proposals would take total government spending to about 41% of gross domestic product, similar to Spain’s. The Tory election manifesto was surprisingly light on concrete spending plans, but projects would doubtless be found to reach the ceiling of a new higher fiscal cap.

The BoE’s economic outlook estimates have been dominated by Brexit; it will soon have to adjust too for the return of fiscal activism by the British state. The weakness of the European and global economy — and the loosening of monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve to the European Central Bank — will probably force the UK’s central bank to look at cutting rates in the short term. Over the medium term, however, government spending rises will encourage tightening.

Of course, Brexit is still critical. Even if Johnson wins and gets his Brexit deal through parliament, we’ll then move into the thorny stuff: the trade talks with the EU that Johnson promises to complete at a breakneck pace in 2020. Until that trade deal is delivered, the BoE will be in the dark about Brexit’s final shape. It’s possible that Britain could leave the bloc without a trade agreement at the end of its Brexit transition period.

The bank can be certain, though, about that increase in state spending. Bloomberg Economics’ Dan Hanson has run a scenario analysis of chancellor Sajid Javid’s plans that estimates he can borrow another £20bn a year, as he relaxes the old fiscal rules.

The Tory plans could boost yearly GDP by about 0.5% in 2021, rising to a 1% annual increase over time, Hanson reckons. That’s the fiscal equivalent of a one percentage point cut to interest rates. Should Johnson prevail, the BoE’s growth and inflation forecasts would have to be revised upwards.

At the central bank’s last policy-setting meeting on November 7 there was a split 7-2 vote with external members Michael Saunders and Jonathan Haskel supporting a rate cut. The monetary policy committee signalled that a further softening of the global and domestic economy could swing other members towards easing.

The choreography of all of this is a dilemma for the BoE. Fiscal spending takes time to feed through to growth and wage inflation. So if the economy does keep struggling in the next few quarters, or there are any nasty Brexit surprises, the bank might well need to add monetary stimulus. But if stronger growth then follows because of any spending splurge, it will have to be ready to hike again.

Whatever happens, the balancing of Brexit and Britain’s new fiscal regime will demand far more active management from the BoE than we’ve seen in recent years.

• Ashworth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European markets.

Bloomberg 

Labour doesn’t deserve to win UK election, but neither do the Tories, Tony Blair says

The former Labour prime minister says the buoyancy of the world economy has kept the UK going to now
World
1 day ago

GIDEON RACHMAN: Brexit shakes up an odd couple

The person who is really irritating the German government is the president of France
Opinion
6 hours ago

Boris Johnson vows in manifesto to ‘get Brexit done’

The governing Conservatives and opposition Labour Party are trying to tempt voters with different visions of the country’s future
World
1 day ago

Will Jeremy Corbyn’s bold plan keep Labour voters on board?

Labour leader launches radical manifesto, with little mention of Brexit
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: EFF leader has cornered the DA
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Wage ‘settlement’ no way forward for ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Spinning off FirstRand to build more?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: My shock-o-meter is out of whack
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Jessie Duarte right to call ANC ...
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.