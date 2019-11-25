Steelmakers grumble about pollution permits that have made them rich

Europe’s steel industry is in crisis again and there’s no shortage of reasons for all the financial losses and job cuts. Stagnating demand, surplus production capacity, higher iron ore prices and a surge in imports caused by trade conflicts are just some of them.

But when Tata Steel announced 3,000 job losses at its European arm this week, the company also pointed to a “significant increase” in the cost of carbon emission permits.

Blaming the CO 2 price has become a common yet questionable refrain in the industry. ArcelorMittal offered a similar excuse when it announced big production cuts in May. British Steel’s collapse that same month was also linked to its obligation to buy expensive carbon credits.

The reality looks rather different. Steel is responsible for about 7% of global emissions, but even today the sector is mostly shielded from having to buy carbon pollution permits in Europe. Steelmakers are in a tight spot but they shouldn’t grumble about a policy that’s been lucrative for them in the past and whose purpose is to help them clean up their act.

To recap, the EU’s emission trading system was created more than a decade ago to help mitigate the climate crisis by making polluters pay. Utilities, industrial plants and airlines are required to obtain permits to match how much they pollute. The reason for the industry’s complaints now is that the cost of those allowances has more than trebled in the past two years after the EU tweaked the system.

That’s theoretically difficult for steelmakers, because they emit almost two metric tons of CO 2 for every ton of steel produced. A roughly €50 CO 2 price for each marginal ton of output is significant because the spread between steel prices and the cost of the raw materials needed to make it has fallen to about €250 a metric ton.

“Considering that steelmakers are barely profitable, the pressure from CO 2 prices is substantial,” says Benjamin Jones of CRU, a metals and mining consultancy.

Yet all the steelmakers’ complaints ignore an important financial safety net for the industry. Because of the perceived threat of so-called “carbon leakage” (where companies decamp to places with cheaper pollution costs), the least-polluting steelmakers still receive free allowances that cover 100% of their emissions.

“Given how generous free allocation has been, steel should be among the industries hurting the least from the carbon price,” says Jahn Olsen, a carbon analyst at BloombergNEF.