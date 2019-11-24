JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA will put in the hard yards to ensure a better future for all

We will grow the calibre and diversity of our public representatives by doing the hard yards of intensifying our recruitment process to attract a wider range of high-quality candidates from all communities into our party and by intensifying our training and development programme to ensure our public representatives have the skills and attributes required to truly serve their communities.

My mission as interim leader is to unite the party around our founding purpose, which is to promote individual freedom by ensuring every person has not only the right but also the means to live a life they value. Simply put, our fight is against poverty and for prosperity.

In SA, 99.9% of those living in poverty are black. And the harsh reality is that both poverty and racial inequality are growing. However, this does not require the DA to forsake its liberal principle of nonracialism, which is what it had begun to do in recent years.

On the contrary, the continued pursuit of race-based policies has contributed to the gathering crisis the country faces today. BEE and affirmative action have acted as a brake on economic growth, a figleaf for corruption and a deterrent to investors. They are exactly the kind of shortcut that has failed SA, serving only to enrich a relatively small elite at the expense of the masses.

To put it bluntly, the ANC’s “progressive, transformation” agenda has been downright regressive. It is neither broad-based nor empowering but in fact elitist and anti-poor.

The DA I lead will unashamedly advocate for true nonracialism. By nonracialism, I mean an unequivocal rejection of racial classification and crude racial preferencing. And, importantly, I also mean an unequivocal imperative to right the wrongs of SA’s unjust past in which the black majority were excluded and dispossessed on the basis of race.

So, the DA’s redress (compensation) policies will prioritise those who remain excluded to this day: the over 30-million South Africans trapped in dire poverty. The critical point is that when you target the poor in SA, the beneficiaries will still be black.

But the stark reality is that there are no shortcuts in the fight to reduce poverty rather than merely alleviate it. No country is special. As a nation, we have to do the hard yards of fixing SA’s broken education system, delivering better health care, ensuring safer neighbourhoods and enabling a successful economy.

Right now, our economy is crippled by shortcuts that are trapping us in a high-debt, low-growth situation. Borrowing R1bn a day to pay for thousands of unproductive public servants and to bail out failing state-owned companies is a crippling shortcut. Look no further than crashing SAA to see it’s really a shortcut to a dead end.

We need to cut these expenses and target our resources on developing the infrastructure and skills that will enable a growing, job-creating economy that lifts more people out of poverty and into opportunity. These are the hard yards that the DA is committed to.