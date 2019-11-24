It is never too late to take control of your finances

Perpetually broke? Always holding your breath when you run your credit card, worried your balance has finally tipped over the limit? Living month-to-not-quite-the-next-month?

This is an all too common description of most middle-class South Africans’ financial life as they continue to struggle with money. Why is it we’re so bad at managing our money? Why is it we become even worse over the festive season?

The festive season is almost upon us and unfortunately it has become one of unaccountable spending. Soon January 2020 will roll around and we’ll hear the annual tales from family and friends about how they’re struggling financially due to overspending in December. The festive season comes every year and yet we fail to plan for it every single year.

How tiring this story has become.

When will you hold yourself accountable for your actions? It is not only what we do, but also what we don’t do, for which we are accountable. Most of our financial problems in life arise from two reasons:

We act without thinking. We keep thinking without acting.

You will never achieve financial success with holding yourself accountable and practising financial discipline. I’m challenging you to be different this festive season. I’m not saying don’t have fun. I’m saying be accountable to yourself. Peace of mind is the highest wealth.

We act without thinking. It was only a few years ago I started learning how money really works. Like many South Africans, I was late to the game, in large part because there’s no formal system in place to teach us how to manage our money. There are tons of invisible forces working against us, and the end result is that being good or bad at money is sometimes viewed in moralistic terms or as a measure of someone’s character.

And that’s nonsense!

Personal finance management is a concrete, learnable skill, just like driving a car or kicking a ball. We just have to get beyond the structural and cultural roadblocks that prevent us from talking about it. The first step is taking control.

To take control of your finances, you need to change the language around how you describe your relationship with money. Instead of saying “I’m bad with money,” you should say: “I haven’t yet learnt the skills of managing my money, but I’m going to.”

That’s a more empowering way to think and talk about your money. For many people, there’s also a lingering question beneath the “bad with money” statement. Is it too late? Is it too late for me to get good with money? Is it too late for me to save and invest?

No, it’s not too late. It probably would have been better if you had started a decade ago, but you didn’t and that’s OK, we all start at different points in life so forgive yourself and then act. Anything is better than nothing.

We keep thinking without acting. The way you handle your money daily is a big factor in how successful you are in building wealth. If you are careful and budget, you can build real wealth. On the other hand, if you practise bad money habits, you’ll probably end up broke and unable to reach your financial goals, no matter your income. It’s that simple. Wealth is a habit not a one-off action. That habit is created and fostered through budgeting.

The perpetually broke never seem to master the art of budgeting. A budget is your strongest tool in getting control of your finances. It helps you determine how much to spend on different categories. It gives you the power to start saving or to pay down debt.

Many people don’t enjoy budgeting or think that things will eventually work themselves out. But the truth is, everyone (no matter how much money they earn) should follow a budget. Unless you set and follow limits, you can always spend more than what you earn.

In drafting a budget, you’ll already be ahead of the majority because most people just don’t budget. They can’t be convinced or bothered. I feel the reason for this is because they set up unrealistic and unsustainable limitations and expectations on themselves.