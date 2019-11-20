Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: WeWork failure has not discouraged start-up investors Tech firms have few reasons to change their habits as long as global rates remain ultra low BL PREMIUM

If WeWork is a lesson in what not to do, Silicon Valley start-ups should be swapping revenue growth and heavy operating losses for positive cash flow by now. Don’t hold your breath. Generous funding means net losses are going nowhere. Persistently low interest rates are encouraging investors to take dangerous risks, says the IMF. No kidding.

PitchBook’s quarterly report on venture capital funding calculates that not only are total deals on the rise, with more than 10,000 expected for the year, but deal sizes are high too. Total venture capital deal value reached $97bn in the first three quarters of 2019 — the second highest on record after 2018.