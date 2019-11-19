Opinion FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Big ask for Deloitte BL PREMIUM

For companies under siege over corporate governance, the first line of defence is to call on the nonexecutive directors. So it is with Deloitte, one of the Big Four under attack for perceived conflict of interest between its consultancy and audit divisions.

Facing calls for a break-up, the second-largest UK accountancy firm says partner remuneration will need to be cleared by its nonexecutive directors. They will focus on audit quality rather than, say, business generated.