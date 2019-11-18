Opinion FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: A golden visa at what price? With Russians leading the pack, unscrupulous types see the practice as a way to launder money and dodge tax, with Cyprus among the jurisdictions feeling the heat BL PREMIUM

Why settle for two weeks in Bognor Regis when you could have a lifetime on the dazzling beaches of Antigua? Just $132,500 (R1.95m) buys you citizenship to the Caribbean island with visa-free access to its 365 beaches — and more alluring still, to 165 countries from the UK to China and even Vatican City.

Hence the appeal of so-called golden visas that grant the owner, for a fee, a new passport and an ability to put a girdle around the globe as many times as they wish. The rich are big fans: 36% of the ultra wealthy surveyed by Knight Frank have a second passport or dual nationality, with Russians leading the pack. But the practice is coming under increasing scrutiny.