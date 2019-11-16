LUNGISA FUZILE: It is possible to reroute SA’s economic path to ruin

Importantly, the Treasury’s paper paves the way for the resolution of a range of policy issues in key sectors of the economy. The document brings all these outstanding debates into one process and calls for focused and deliberate conversation — an important proposal considering that policy paralysis has hampered SA’s efforts to attract investment.

To bolster policy stability, the requirement for social and economic impact assessments that inform policies must be rigorously enforced, and the findings of these assessments should be publicised. Adherence to these rules has been somewhat weak, and this can give rise to policies that have unintended negative consequences.

And to avoid constant amendments to legislation, we the impact of new policies is to be evaluated at predetermined intervals.

Furthermore, changes in ministers need not give rise to changes in policy. Amendments should be based on empirical analyses, which could be driven by a strengthened performance monitoring and evaluation department. At the same time, clear policy targets should be set wherever possible so that responsible government departments can be held to account.

In general, the proposed approach to policy making, which aims to ensure that legislation benefits the nation, rather than individuals or select groups, is, again, welcomed. The policy-making process must aim to identify unintended consequences, while also ensuring timely execution.

Additionally, the broad theme of enhancing competition to raise SA’s global competitiveness is worth applauding, and this should inform policy decisions. However, gains will be muted for as long as the country’s firms have to contend with electricity supply and transport and logistics issues.

Infrastructure alert

Reliable and affordable energy is crucial for SA to achieve its growth ambitions. The current structure is untenable, as our recent growth statistics show. For this reason, calls to separate Eskom’s generation, transmission and distribution functions to enhance competition are applauded, as are proposals aimed at allowing more private-sector participation in the industry.

All impediments to competition in the energy sector should be removed, and progression towards a more competitive, efficient and cost-effective market structure should be promoted.

The Treasury’s emphasis on growing the small-business economy is a meaningful tool in the country’s job-creation arsenal. Aiding small businesses through grants and cheap finance, and by buying their goods and services, is the right move. However, we should be cognisant that shifting the buying power of the state from big business to smaller enterprises will probably not expand the economy, since aggregate demand remains unchanged.

Other measures to grow demand should be prioritised, including a renewed focus on exports. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is one step in the right direction.

The private sector, too, can play its part to support small businesses, including the banking sector.

Finally, the emphasis on collaboration between the public and private sectors is another welcome theme of the paper. To rebuild lost trust, open dialogue is more important than ever.

To achieve our common goals, the state and the private sector must each play to their strengths. For example, with the government’s fiscal position now severely constrained, financially healthier private-sector players may be able to find ways to bridge funding gaps. It is encouraging, then, to hear that the government’s infrastructure fund, which will draw on public- and private-sector funding and will be housed under the Development Bank of Southern Africa, is making progress.

We look forward to engaging with the government and other stakeholders in robust debate, with the goal of implementing the measures highlighted in the paper. Our discussions on the way forward should be comprehensive but swift — implementation, backed by accountability, is the order of the day.

• Fuzile is CEO of Standard Bank SA.