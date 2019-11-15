CARTOON: Seed money sown on CEO?

Spot gold declines 0.4%, but is still set to rise more than 0.5% this week
While the Cold War was meant to have ended with the fall of the Berlin Wall, geopolitics is still influenced by old divisions and has become more complex
Airline cancels all domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday
Our world is now the ANC’s world — a sad, obscure and obtuse little planet, intellectually dead and in which the best we can do is hope those with power will do just enough to avoid junk status, ...
The writedown of its Building Company could result in earnings falling by about a third, due to a slowdown in the market
Technology will in future play a leading role in improving a country’s economic and fiscal position
In a joint declaration issued on the second day of the Brics summit in Brasília leaders rail against trade protectionism
Economist predicts little improvement in 2020 and says the impact of finance minister Mthuli Ncube's measures will take years
Birdie blitz does the trick for Louis
The number of teen producers are rising amid an encroachment by artificial intelligence and a shift in how fans relate to their idols or ‘AIdols’
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.