Lining up the right team to act in the best interests of the company

One of my go-to quotes whenever I am teaching directors and boards about their roles and responsibilities is this one by Charles Exley, a past chair of NCR Corporation, a company that has been around for more than 130 years: “I have been in this business for 36 years and have learnt a lot — and most of it doesn’t apply any more.”

I then go on to ask what one of the most important words or phrases in this quote is. Most people respond with “doesn’t apply any more”, which is obviously a huge challenge when one has learnt a lot.

But I think the most important word in the quote is the word “most”. I believe this because in working with boards over the past decade I think the most important thing for them to discern is what things have changed and what things have not changed.

It is in the light of this that I would like to address the issue of the composition of boards, and specifically younger board members. The question of where the millennial board members are is being raised more and more frequently, and for some good reasons.

First, let us take a step back and clarify a few things: who do we mean by “millennials”; what is the current state of boards and their composition, especially age profile; and what are boards for?

Who are millennials?

Since World War 2 descriptions of people born at various times have emerged as shorthand to identify specific characteristics of these different generations. Where these, fairly arbitrary, generational names are most useful is to position people on a timeline in terms of their ages and life experiences.

The distinct generations tend to be 15-20 years in length. Millennials are those people born between (about) 1980 and (about) 1994. That would make them (in 2019) 23-38 years old.

What is the current age range of directors?

Based on the Directors Sentiment Report carried out in 2018 by the SA Institute of Directors most directors in SA are over the age of 45 (72%). Only 9% of directors are under 35. Most of these board members also tend to be, in the commonly used phrase, “pale and male”.