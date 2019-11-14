Lining up the right team to act in the best interests of the company
It is not only the composition of the board that counts but, perhaps more importantly, how the board works
One of my go-to quotes whenever I am teaching directors and boards about their roles and responsibilities is this one by Charles Exley, a past chair of NCR Corporation, a company that has been around for more than 130 years: “I have been in this business for 36 years and have learnt a lot — and most of it doesn’t apply any more.”
I then go on to ask what one of the most important words or phrases in this quote is. Most people respond with “doesn’t apply any more”, which is obviously a huge challenge when one has learnt a lot.
But I think the most important word in the quote is the word “most”. I believe this because in working with boards over the past decade I think the most important thing for them to discern is what things have changed and what things have not changed.
It is in the light of this that I would like to address the issue of the composition of boards, and specifically younger board members. The question of where the millennial board members are is being raised more and more frequently, and for some good reasons.
First, let us take a step back and clarify a few things: who do we mean by “millennials”; what is the current state of boards and their composition, especially age profile; and what are boards for?
Who are millennials?
Since World War 2 descriptions of people born at various times have emerged as shorthand to identify specific characteristics of these different generations. Where these, fairly arbitrary, generational names are most useful is to position people on a timeline in terms of their ages and life experiences.
The distinct generations tend to be 15-20 years in length. Millennials are those people born between (about) 1980 and (about) 1994. That would make them (in 2019) 23-38 years old.
What is the current age range of directors?
Based on the Directors Sentiment Report carried out in 2018 by the SA Institute of Directors most directors in SA are over the age of 45 (72%). Only 9% of directors are under 35. Most of these board members also tend to be, in the commonly used phrase, “pale and male”.
What are boards for?
In a nutshell, directors and boards are required to act in the best interests of the company they direct and lead. Perhaps then the question about board composition, and about millennials on boards, needs to be rephrased. We need to move away from an approach that simply seeks to ensure that every conceivable type of person, no matter how we define or describe them, has a seat on the board and rather ask: “What team do we need to act in the best interests of the company?”
Don’t get me wrong — I am not against anyone of any particular profile or characteristics sitting on a board. What I am against is a mindless tick-the-box approach that dilutes or undermines the whole purpose of the board and its ability to lead and govern a company well. I also firmly believe that many of the challenges, hurdles, and in some cases downright failures, we have seen across a whole range of different companies stem from badly constructed and badly run boards.
Constructing an effective board therefore requires re-examining who sits on the board, recognising that each board seat is a scarce commodity, and re-examining everything the board does. It is not only the team itself that counts but, perhaps more importantly, how the team works. Successful companies tend to be directed by boards that remain relevant yet robust, engage at the right level and depth of insight and provide effective leadership to the company.
As Exley implied, as things change around us we too need to adapt and learn new things. Existing boards can certainly do this by broadening their thinking about who should be sitting across the boardroom table. They can do this by continuing to ask questions about who should best be occupying the scarce seats in the boardroom; who the right team would be to act in the best interests of their company.
They can also do this by looking outside the normal range of candidates for board positions — and maybe not stop at the millennials but go even further to the next generation, now labelled Generation Z.
• Hitchcock is senior partner at the Sirdar Group