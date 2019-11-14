Opinion

CARTOON: SAA restructuring cuts deep

14 November 2019 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Cartoon by Brandan Reynolds
Cartoon by Brandan Reynolds

SAA cannot withstand a strike, nonexecutive director Kingston says

Martin Kingston says that despite having received substantial support from the state in 2019, SAA needs more funding to continue operations
National
17 hours ago

Embattled SAA announces job cuts as strike looms

Airline continues to burn through R500m a month despite efforts to turn it around
National
2 days ago

Revamp could save broke SAA R700m

The company is due to meet unions about its plan to offload 944 jobs
National
1 day ago

SAA says it's starting restructuring that may cut its workforce by a fifth

The airline has launched a section 189 consultation process, says acting CEO Zuks Ramasia
National
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA must fasten its seat belts — it’s going to get ugly

Management at the national carrier have botched retrenchments and mangled a wage deal
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
NICOLE FRITZ: Nomgcobo Jiba plays the well-used ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Transnet cleans out the gravy train
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KHAYA SITHOLE: BEE: a problem of execution or ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: How a slip of the tongue sparked a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Lying Mantashe should quit over ...
Opinion

Related Articles

CARTOON: Trouble ahead for Ramaphosa’s investment parade

Opinion

CARTOON: Milking Swaziland dry

Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom’s electric chair

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.