Using labour brokers and temp agencies is not always kosher

Previously, the TES were legally able to take on many labour law responsibilities from its client in return for a fee. Unions, for which this arrangement is a thorn in their sides, call it “ atypical employment” and have successfully implemented a campaign to halt it. This culminated in the LRA amendments effective January 1 2015. Even before that date, the campaign against misuse of labour brokers and temporary contacts was being bolstered by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and labour court decisions made against labour brokers and their clients.

For example, in the case of Sibiya and others vs HBL Services CC (2003 7 BALR 796), the employees were employed by a labour broker to provide work to a client. The employees refused to change to a new shift system introduced by the client. When the employees arrived for work the next day to render services under the old shift system, the broker’s client locked them out and they referred an unfair dismissal dispute.

The CCMA found that the employees had been dismissed for refusing to work under the new shift system. As the employees were entitled to refuse the change and as no proper dismissal procedures had been implemented, the CCMA ordered the broker to reinstate the employees with full back-pay.

In the case of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) obo Mahlangu and Others vs Abansedisi Labour Services and Another (2006 1 BALR 29), the employees were employed by a labour broker to render services to a client. The employees were fired by the labour broker because the client no longer required their services due to their poor performance. The CCMA found that:

The broker was not entitled to merely take its client’s word that the employees were performing their work badly.

The dismissal was unfair and the broker was required to pay the employees compensation.

In the case of Springbok Trading (Pty) Ltd vs Zondani and Others (2004 9 BLLR 864), the company wanted to transfer a number of its own employees into the employment of a labour broker. Those employees who refused to take the transfer were retrenched. The labour court found the dismissal to be unfair so the employer took the decision on appeal to the labour appeal court.

This court found that the employer’s stated reason for wanting to implement the transfer was not good enough to justify the retrenchment of those employees who refused the transfer. That is, the employer’s alleged wish to avoid the burden of payroll administration did not justify the loss of employees’ jobs.