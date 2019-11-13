The upsides and downsides and cons of adopting stablecoins
A mix between cryptocurrency and asset-backed money, this new form of payment could work for SA
Stablecoins have recently gained a lot of attention from global regulators. They are a new form of cryptocurrency (sometimes also called crypto tokens) that are pegged to an asset.
Where cryptocurrencies find their own value based on supply and demand, the value of a stablecoin is determined by the price of the assets it is pegged against. Already, there are quite a number of stablecoins in issue.
The most widely used is Tether, which supposedly is valued one to one with the US dollar, and in August the eZAR token was launched with promises that every eZAR issued is backed by a rand held in trust. Recently, Facebook announced plans to launch a stablecoin called Libra. These developments may over time cause the demise of existing cryptocurrencies and also warrant serious attention by the regulatory authorities and consumers alike.
Stablecoins are an interesting improvement on cryptocurrencies. They bring with them all the benefits of cryptocurrencies, such as speed of settlement and lower transaction cost, while addressing the key drawback of cryptocurrencies — the high price volatility (an easy example is the enormous price fluctuations of bitcoin). Due to the high price volatility, normal cryptocurrencies are unlikely to ever be used in a meaningful way in day-to-day commercial transactions (despite Starbucks now accepting bitcoin as a form of payment).
Stablecoins, however, may very well take on such a role. This means the “old style” cryptocurrencies are likely to be relegated to the world of purely speculative assets. When the novelty eventually wears off, they will probably die a slow death as they are replaced by stablecoins. Put differently, can an asset that serves no purpose in the real economy survive in the long run?
With stablecoins providing greater price certainty, their use in commercial transactions is likely to increase quite rapidly. This makes sense because if one can buy a token that represents a currency, and it can be used to purchase goods or transfer money locally or abroad, all at a cost lower than those charged by commercial banks, there is a clear argument to start using stablecoins. Stablecoins will be new competition for mobile wallets and other electronic payment methods, as well as for the banking sector.
Yet stablecoins are not a simple panacea for consumers. Central to the stablecoin is the link to another asset price, which means the integrity of the stablecoin is only so good as the value of the linked asset, and the confidence that the coin is actually backed by these assets. Tether is a case in point. It traded at $1 (R14.50) from 2015 to April 2017, when suddenly it dropped to below 92c. This was due to problems its provider experienced with its bankers. In October 2018, its price again dropped well below one to the dollar, this time on worries by investors that Tether Ltd does not have the assets backing the Tethers in issue. To date, there has been no independent verification thereof, so the value of Tether is only so good as that of the perceived credit standing of its backers.
This is the crux of the issue for stablecoins. Without assets being held on a one-for-one basis to coins issued, they cannot be seen as stablecoins but rather just a normal cryptocurrency. Issuers of stablecoins must be prepared to make public the audited accounts of the assets held in trust against the liabilities they have issued. In addition, there should be minimal price risk in the assets held against these liabilities (for example, holding long-dated bonds or equities against the issued stablecoins will reduce the certainty of its financial underpinning). This must become business-as-usual practice for stablecoin issuers.
If there is a clear pool of underlying assets, stablecoins present consumers with an interesting proposition. But they do pose new risks for consumers as well, particularly as this is an unregulated product.
There is also the well-known problem of the potential illicit use of cryptocurrencies, which requires a solution. At this stage, the onus is on consumers to know what they are getting into.
If the use of stablecoins grows and becomes a meaningful part of the economy, it may present a financial stability risk similar to a run on a bank. If all holders of a stablecoin try to redeem their coins for fiat currency at the same time, the provider will need to liquidate all the assets held in trust, with a possible negative effect on financial market prices. It is also possible that if these assets are held in a single bank, large withdrawals may create a liquidity event for the bank. This makes a strong argument that there should be regulatory oversight of how the assets backing stablecoins are managed. While the SA authorities have already released a consultation paper on crypto assets, stablecoins require a more specific response.
With all this said, the introduction of stablecoins should be welcomed. SA regulators need to consider their response to these assets quickly and, without dampening the versatility and attractiveness of the product, ensure there are adequate consumer protection and anti-money laundering and illicit flow protocols in place. A quick enablement of this product would be beneficial for the consumer and the economy.
• Myburgh is a former head of the financial markets department at the SA Reserve Bank, and before that an interest rate and currency analyst.