The upsides and downsides and cons of adopting stablecoins

Stablecoins, however, may very well take on such a role. This means the “old style” cryptocurrencies are likely to be relegated to the world of purely speculative assets. When the novelty eventually wears off, they will probably die a slow death as they are replaced by stablecoins. Put differently, can an asset that serves no purpose in the real economy survive in the long run?

With stablecoins providing greater price certainty, their use in commercial transactions is likely to increase quite rapidly. This makes sense because if one can buy a token that represents a currency, and it can be used to purchase goods or transfer money locally or abroad, all at a cost lower than those charged by commercial banks, there is a clear argument to start using stablecoins. Stablecoins will be new competition for mobile wallets and other electronic payment methods, as well as for the banking sector.

Yet stablecoins are not a simple panacea for consumers. Central to the stablecoin is the link to another asset price, which means the integrity of the stablecoin is only so good as the value of the linked asset, and the confidence that the coin is actually backed by these assets. Tether is a case in point. It traded at $1 (R14.50) from 2015 to April 2017, when suddenly it dropped to below 92c. This was due to problems its provider experienced with its bankers. In October 2018, its price again dropped well below one to the dollar, this time on worries by investors that Tether Ltd does not have the assets backing the Tethers in issue. To date, there has been no independent verification thereof, so the value of Tether is only so good as that of the perceived credit standing of its backers.

This is the crux of the issue for stablecoins. Without assets being held on a one-for-one basis to coins issued, they cannot be seen as stablecoins but rather just a normal cryptocurrency. Issuers of stablecoins must be prepared to make public the audited accounts of the assets held in trust against the liabilities they have issued. In addition, there should be minimal price risk in the assets held against these liabilities (for example, holding long-dated bonds or equities against the issued stablecoins will reduce the certainty of its financial underpinning). This must become business-as-usual practice for stablecoin issuers.

If there is a clear pool of underlying assets, stablecoins present consumers with an interesting proposition. But they do pose new risks for consumers as well, particularly as this is an unregulated product.