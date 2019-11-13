For an ethical public sector, remove politics from its appointment

New ministers frequently come with their own people and want to make changes to the leadership structure in their departments. Consequently, during those approximately eight years, a remarkable 172 people held the position of director-general in the 38 departments, which means that, on average, directors-general only served 22 for months. That’s less than two years, and its an average calculation, so there will be departments where that duration is significantly shorter.

If we work from the understanding that the ethical culture of an organisation is built by its leadership, as one will find in most research on the topic, we can understand that such instability will have almost predictable consequences and, indeed, anybody who has worked at an organisation in which senior staff come and go regularly will have experienced what those are.

Without stable leadership, governance systems will invariably be immature and unstable, becoming open to abuse. We will see more of the wrong people being appointed for the wrong reasons. We will see heightened levels of corruption. We will see good public servants becoming frustrated and leaving. A professional values system simply cannot become embedded in such conditions. And, consequently, we will see a decline in the levels of service delivery.

We could redirect our appeal for better behaviour from the public servants to the politicians and, instead, ask them to consider the impact of this instability. Again, though, in reality there will still be deeper political pressures on them to abuse the system for patronage purposes.

So, what needs to change? The system for appointments.

It is important to point out that the system of politicians being responsible for senior public servants’ appointments has historical reasons. In post-apartheid SA, especially in the transition phase, it was necessary to give politicians this power to ensure they could transform the civil service into something more reflective of the ideals of the democratic government, and more representative of the demographics of the country.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has, however, published numerous reports arguing that those purposes have now been attained, and that we now need to move to a system that will lead to greater professionalism of the public sector. Only by significantly depoliticising the system can we attain the level of professionalism required for the public service to support a developmental state. Fortunately, we do not need to look far for solutions.

A hybrid approach

The National Development Plan (NDP) sets out a “hybrid” approach for appointments that involves both administrative and political role-players. It firstly recommends an administrative head of the public service that will, among other things, manage the career progression of heads of department. It then recommends that this administrative head, together with the chair of the PSC, convene a selection panel.

The panel compiles a shortlist from which the political head can choose their preferred candidate. In other words, the politician still has authority to choose the final candidate, but it is a broader panel of experts who define the list of people the politician can choose from. This method should ensure suitably qualified people, while leaving some discretion with the political principals to choose who they want to work with.

Unfortunately, in the seven years since the launch of the NDP, this proposal is no closer to implementation. Cynics point out that it is dependent on politicians to implement and parties are not likely to push for changes that limit their own powers. Yet there has recently been a resurgence of the theme.