Why UK and US coal communities remain major political battlegrounds

London — Mine closures and employment losses have left deep economic, social and political scars on the main coal-producing regions of the US and UK.

Britain’s former coal mining communities remain among the most deprived in the country decades after the pits closed, as they have struggled to attract new industries.

Perhaps as a result, there was a close correlation between former coalfields and some of the highest percentage votes for Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In the US, the eastern coal regions have well above average poverty rates and worse outcomes for health and mortality.

Coal communities voted overwhelmingly for candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, in part because he promised to bring back coal jobs.

Former mining communities in the UK and US tend to blame politicians for the destruction of their industries and economies.

Former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher (1979-1990) and US president Barack Obama (2009-2017) are often held responsible for job losses and their political parties remain deeply unpopular in coal country.

Former coal communities and their economic problems is one of the major battlegrounds in the upcoming UK general election, and President Trump is relying on them for his re-election campaign in 2020.

But the historical record shows coalfield employment had been declining for decades before either leader came to power. Neither leader made much difference to the long-run trend.

Increased mechanisation in coal-cutting and loading coupled with other productivity improvements boosted output per hour and reduced jobs rather than political decisions.