Opinion FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: The decline of the duvet day Experts proffer contradictory explanations for all-time low levels of sickness absence in the UK, as reported by national statistics office

There is a protocol to calling in sick as the northern hemisphere winter unleashes sniffles and lurgis. You need to sound simultaneously apologetic and frail. Try to channel the China-appeasing National Basketball Association alongside Mimi from La Boheme. A concern “to avoid passing these germs on to everyone else” will go down well. But remember, overemphatic coughing may arouse suspicion.

It is particularly bad form to tell the boss he or she is the worst affliction from which you are suffering. However, research from academics, including behavioural economist Andrew Oswald, suggests workers are unhappier if they think their boss is incompetent. And unhappy staff have higher levels of sickness absence.