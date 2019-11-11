PODCAST | When it comes to tech, is there an Africa-China or China-Africa dynamic at play?

Iginio is an associate professor in medias studies at Wits University and an associate research fellow in new media and human rights in the programme in comparative media law and policy (PCMLP) at the University of Oxford. He is also the author of a new book called “China, Africa and the Future of the Internet”, which has taken him the better part of 10 years to write.

This context-setting conversation covers a lot of ground. Some of the questions discussed include the following:

Where big money movements in the tech and innovation sector are concerned, is there an Africa-China or China-Africa dynamic at play? [12:17]

How committed is China to promoting mutual commercial beneficiation in Africa? [15:51]

Is there substance to the perception that “everyone has a plan for Africa, except Africa”? [20:13]

Are there any “good guys” left, and if so, is China one of them? [25:02]

Is China’s influence in African “technopolitical” circles inducing a neo-Third World psyche? [30:23]

The episode is chock-full of fascinating, real-world anecdotes, provocative ideas for how things can and should be and even a lively lightning round near the end of the show that elicited reflex takes on Africa-China tech stories that have trended over the last short while.