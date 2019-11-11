Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom’s electric chair

11 November 2019 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Monday, November 11 2019
Monday, November 11 2019

Eskom bonds punished as investors clamour for faster turnaround

Many want to see more action on operational and organisational changes meant to return the company to sustainability
National
4 days ago

Unbundling Eskom should be 'just the start' of grid reform

A separate board and management team will be appointed for the entity, and staff, systems, assets, debt and generation-peaking facilities will be ...
Business
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Eskom’s the Sword of Damocles over SA

Finance minister suggests no new measures to help utility cope with its paralysing debt load
Opinion
1 week ago

WATCH: How Pravin Gordhan plans to save Eskom

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan talks to Business Day TV about a new model for the embattled utility
National
1 week ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Deadline is the first step in Eskom unbundling

Should the end-March deadline be met for the separation of the transmission unit, Gordhan should then move to open Eskom’s old power stations for ...
Opinion
1 week ago
Friday, November 8 2019
Friday, November 8 2019

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Killjoy EFF will not detract from ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the ANC is so corrupt
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s UK shift shows our need ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Employers, employees, Sars — who really gets the ...
Opinion
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Tipped as new Eskom CEO, Calitz ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.