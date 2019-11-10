Opinion

LETTER: Job suspension with full pay or no pay?

10 November 2019 - 19:26
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Before disciplinary inquiries employers often ask whether they can suspend an employee on full pay pending the outcome.

We have always advised in the past that suspension could take place but only after a preliminary discussion with that employee or the employee’s representative.

Now the Constitutional Court has ruled that a precautionary suspension on full pay can take place without this consultation or discussion, going so far as to say the employer has a right to suspend without constituting a hearing at all.

It must be noted that the suspension must be on full pay and there must be a good reason for the suspension. For instance, the employer might believe that the employee might interfere with witnesses, destroy evidence or behave in a negative manner, hence the need to suspend.

Obviously, if the employer’s disciplinary code allows for a hearing or there is some other need for a hearing, the employer must go through its own process for the suspension to be considered fair. Employers might therefore wish to review their disciplinary codes or disciplinary processes to remove the necessity for such a hearing before suspension.

Suspension without pay would invariably be unfair and could be deemed to be punishment in itself. Over and above this, if the suspension is for too long a period this will be challenged by the employee or the trade unions.

Michael Bagraim
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Open letter to MPs — SA needs a plan to fix the economy

Wide ranging budget cuts will do much damage to the economy as they reduce aggregate demand for goods and services
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Government plays catch-up

Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that technology-focused subjects will be introduced in schools gives the impression the government is preparing for ...
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Skills for a bygone era

The government is not preparing school pupils for the sort of economy SA needs to have
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Government opposes employers

Policies aggravate dire unemployment situation
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Stop extending bargaining council agreements to small businesses

Scrapping the extension of bargaining council agreements to small businesses will open the way to more jobs
Opinion
1 week ago

Only growth can pull SA out of its economic nosedive

The public wage bill is dire: for every R100 the government raises in taxes, it spends about R46 on salaries, and this is not sustainable, writes ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Employers, employees, Sars — who really gets the ...
Opinion
2.
HILARY JOFFE: Tipped as new Eskom CEO, Calitz ...
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Understanding the EFF’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Job suspension with full pay or no pay?
Opinion
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Moody’s UK shift shows our need ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Social progress index can guide the state to do more

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State enterprises need well-paid, competent managers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Minimum wage has failed to deliver maximum benefits

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.