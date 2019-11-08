CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s public sector wage Goliath

Asian stocks retreat from six-month highs on fears the China-US pact could still fall apart
Fractured board is more likely to distract management than provide the support it needs
Crisis is the latest in the spiral of debt in which government is caught as failing and broke state-entities and municipalities default on payments to one another
French arms company, accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, approaches Constitutional Court to challenge ruling
Headline earnings per share for the six months to end-September are expected to fall as much as 85%
Despite promises of investment, data released on Thursday outlines the difficulties President Cyril Ramaphosa faces in reviving the economy
Fourie scoops top honours at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards on Thursday night
President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business government wants to raise money to invest in technology and reduce state debt
Here’s to hope for the future after Rugby World Cup win gives SA a moment of respite
The Centre for Book Arts at the Wits Art Museum is one of the top five in the world
