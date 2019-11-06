The how of NHI implementation has yet to be spelt out

At this late stage in the game, where we are mere moments away from a National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, we probably need to establish how the NHI will be implemented.

In SA, government plans are a dime a dozen, but implementation of plans, successful or otherwise, is a rare occurrence. Having been at it for a decade, it is extremely concerning that there is so little certainty on how the NHI will practically happen.

The first big question is how the NHI Fund is planning to contract with the public clinics and hospitals. There is every indication that it is in the plan, but exactly how? Public hospitals and clinics are not juristic entities and can therefore not contract with anyone.

There is an indication that provinces will serve as agents for these facilities to contract with the NHI Fund. But that being the case, the facilities will still have to be funded by the provincial equitable share, which is being transferred to the NHI Fund. The other option is for every clinic and public hospital to be declared a public entity, which will make it a juristic person that can contract with the NHI Fund.

Such a move requires several prerequisite steps to occur. Every facility has to undergo a feasibility study to determine whether it will be able to sustain itself as an independent public entity.