Ferrari’s prancing horse is bucking the automobile trend

The mood music in the car sector is pretty melancholy right now because of Donald Trump’s trade wars and rising technology costs. But Ferrari is dancing to a different tune, thanks to its wealthy customers.

Revenues rose 9% in the third quarter of 2019 and operating profit jumped 12% year-on-year, the Italian manufacturer reported on Monday.

Ferrari’s patrons are still ordering new cars despite worries that a recession might be around the corner; many are happy to pay a premium to personalise their vehicle. Ferrari was confident enough to raise its cash flow and profit guidance for 2019. On both metrics it should accomplish this year what it had planned to achieve in 2020. It even announced a more convincing strategy to extend its brand beyond cars, an area where it’s fallen short.

The Italian company is making this look easy, but lifting sales while preserving exclusivity is a difficult balancing act in the luxury vehicles business; just look at the struggles of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. That company’s shares have dropped 66% this year while Ferrari’s have gained 77%, valuing the prancing horse at more than €28bn (about R456bn).

That’s more than its former parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), which sells as many cars in a day as Ferrari does in a year.

Investors would now have to fork out about 41 times estimated earnings to buy Ferrari stock, approaching the exalted 45 times multiple of handbag maker Hermès International. German premium car maker BMW trades on less than nine times earnings. While this is the very definition of a luxury problem for Ferrari, it still leaves very little room for error.