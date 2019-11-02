Too late for US to stop Russia from finishing Nord Stream 2 project by end-2019

Nord Stream 2, the controversial Russian natural-gas pipeline project, has received the last permission it needs to close the distance between the Leningrad Region and the Baltic coast of Germany. It’s now probably too late for the US to prevent Russia from finishing the project by the end of 2019.

Nord Stream 2 is part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to send natural gas to Europe without needing to go through Ukraine. The new pipeline will be able to carry 55-billion cubic metres of natural gas, more than half of what Russia now pumps through the Ukrainian system, and would mean for Ukraine a loss of $3bn a year in gas transit revenues.

The US would like to prevent this, and also keep relatively cheap Russian gas from becoming an obstacle to increasing exports of US liquefied natural gas to Europe. President Donald Trump has argued that Germany is too dependent on Russian gas, and has repeatedly threatened European companies involved in the project with sanctions.

Meanwhile, Russia has rushed to lay the pipe. On October 1, Gazprom, the Russian gas export champion, said construction was 83% finished, with 2,042km laid across the bottom of the Baltic Sea. There had been a snag, though: for two years, Denmark put off granting permission for the section that was to pass through its territorial waters. On Wednesday, Denmark finally granted it, allowing the pipeline to take the shortest possible route, and Gazprom says that section can be built in five weeks.

This is a blow to Ukraine, albeit not a surprise. “We expected it this fall,” Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Naftogaz, the Ukrainian state company that runs the pipeline system, posted on Facebook. “Denmark’s principled position held back the project for some time, but geopolitical weapons cannot be stopped by means that regulate pure trade relations.”

It’s true that Denmark could not have held the fort forever while the US dithered. The recent spat over Trump’s interest in buying Greenland did little to encourage the Danish government to keep dragging its feet.