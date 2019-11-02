The MTBPS paints a disturbing, if accurate, fiscal picture

As 2019 unfolded it became obvious that our scepticism was not unfounded. Hence, Leon’s observation. The minister, quite frankly, still faces exactly the same challenges he did in February. The only difference is that he now has more realistic numbers to work with in the fiscal prudence balancing act — with no economic tailwinds from an income perspective.

Most important, the medium-term budget is another policy intervention in which the minister had to show his hand on the likely fiscal and economic paths of the Ramaphosa administration. The market is looking for guidance or information in the following areas:

F iscal slippage. Underperforming tax revenues and the financial support for Eskom and other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is likely to result in a main budget deficit of more than 6% of GDP.

Details on expenditure. Although the income side is important, the focus of the market is on the details of how the government plans to reduce expenditure in an extremely fragile political environment. The key is the credibility of these plans. The market is demanding details, since we’ve seen that numbers on paper don’t equal action.

Debt stabilisation. The gross debt-to-GDP ratio has escalated to alarming levels. The market is clearly looking for measures that would suggest the National Treasury is serious in its efforts to arrest the upward trajectory of the debt level. Our initial response regarding these three areas is one of disappointment.

Fiscal slippage

The immediate revenue shortfall and spending cuts, as well as the fiscal year 2019/2020 main budget deficit (6.2% of GDP) match our own, as well as market forecasts.

However, the medium-term fiscal projections have worsened materially and also relative to expectations, as the Treasury has effectively made politicians responsible for negotiating the significant interventions required to achieve its proposed new fiscal target of a main budget primary balance (revenues equal to non-interest spending, excluding Eskom support) by 2022/2023. The main budget deficit is forecast to widen to 6.8% of GDP in 2020/2021 from the new 6.2%.

We fully acknowledge that politicians can hardly claim historic success when it comes to expenditure challenges.

Details on expenditure

As stated above, we expected the minister to be realistic about income, since measures to boost it over the short term are rather limited. Tax revenues are projected to be a disappointing R52.5bn less than the 2019 budget estimates in 2019/2020 and R84bn in 2020/2021. The 2020/2021 forecasts are more conservative than ours, which would suggest an extreme soberness on the part of the minister.

This shortfall implies that the minister has had his work cut out on the expenditure side to address the shortfall. However, for 2020/2201, the main budget non-interest spending still increases by R23bn owing to the additional injections for Eskom (announced after the 2019 budget), but spending is now projected to be R8.2bn lower in the following year.

In 2022/2023, spending will grow in line with consumer inflation, in other words, there will not be real spending growth.

The focus of these savings efforts is on improving efficiency and reducing wasteful expenditure, while government claims it will:

Dispose of unused land and other assets.

Manage the benefits received by political office bearers through reforms to the Ministerial Handbook.

Initiate work to limit claims against the state (including accelerated implementation of the Road Accident Benefit Scheme).

Merge and consolidate entities and regulatory agencies.

Proposals to consider in reducing the government wage bill include pegging the cost-of-living adjustments at or below consumer price index (CPI) inflation, halting automatic pay progression, and reviewing occupation-specific dispensation for wages. Progress after discussions with labour will be announced in the 2020 budget. These are hardly proposals that will move the economic needle.

A major disappointment was the absence of a detailed financial strategy for Eskom, and other financially troubled SOEs. “Some debt relief will be provided to Eskom over time, as operational and financial performance improves,” the minister said. Cost reductions and progress with the unbundling process are two of the prerequisites for any such considerations. This debt-relief process will be managed to ensure “any default and cross-default on total Eskom debt is contained” and creditors “are treated equitably”. Most operational changes are expected to be implemented before the end of 2021.

Debt stabilisation

The biggest disappointment and shock was the revised gross debt-to-GDP path projections: