SA needs to sell itself to travelers — which means taking on crime

And I mean hypnotising as in the trance state we find ourselves in — not being able to move forward. In terms of the report’s rating on safety, we sit as far down as an eye-watering position 132 out of 140. Unless we really want this to defeat us, it’s time to change the narrative, particularly regarding the market “out there”.

We’ve always had crime in our country and yet, in spite of this, we saw positive tourism growth in the past. The difference now is that the crime level has escalated, particularly in the Western Cape, which inevitably forms part of a traveler’s itinerary, no matter where else in the country they intend to visit.

In the past, questions about whether or not it was “safe to travel to SA” came largely from prospective travelers themselves, asking a generic question of their booking agents. Now, however, with daily reports of attacks, particularly on tourists, it’s become the trade asking whether it is, indeed, safe for them to entrust their clients to our market. That’s a very dangerous paradigm shift, one that’s showing in the numbers.

What does this bode for the peak season ahead?

An even sadder indictment is from the tourists who were keen to come last year, but who put their trips on temporary hold due to the Western Cape’s water crisis. Even they are starting to say: “Well, now I don’t think it’s safe to go there anymore. Never mind the water crisis.”

The role of SA businesses and citizens

There is, however, light on the horizon. What we’re seeing is that communities across SA are standing up and standing together, from the Femicide Nation and #AmINext movements to the viral growth of the #ImStaying Facebook group. People have simply had enough and are putting pressure, in different ways, on national government to get its house in order.

Likewise, the premier of the Western Cape, in the wake of a debilitated national police force, has taken matters into his own hands in the province, with the announcement recently of a R1bn plan to deploy 3,000 additional provincial law enforcement officers and 150 new investigators.

All of this speaks to visibility, from the desire to be seen, heard and listened to, to the physical presence of eyes on the ground. And this is what we need to put into our narrative — as the collective tourism industry — from our official bodies such as SA Tourism, Brand SA, and provincial agencies to the private sector.