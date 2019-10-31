Ethical leadership is key to better corporate governance

We saw this with Steinhoff in early 2018, when the company manipulated its financial statements to project a good bill of health when this was, in fact, not the case. Its financial results for two financial years since 2015 could not be relied on and had to be restated.

Problems came to light at Steinhoff when its auditor Deloitte refused to sign off on the company’s statement for the financial year through to September 2017. Deloitte had previously signed off on similarly dodgy statements at the company. It is often professional auditing and accounting firms that abet these governance breaches in firms.

Hardly a year after the Steinhoff scandal, the sugar behemoth Tongaat Hulett announced that it would have to restate its 2018 financials owing to an inexplicable accounting hole. The same auditing firm, Deloitte, had signed off on these financials. The main issue here was that the previous financial statements had inflated the company’s earnings by about R4.5bn, essentially deceiving shareholders and the public.

Companies engage in this deception to avoid shareholder scrutiny that is occasioned by decline in earnings, and which often negatively impacts the company’s share price. The thrust of shareholder capitalism is a singular focus on the metrics of maximising shareholder value above all else.

It is assumed that the managers exercising stewardship over companies are competent and capable of delivering value to shareholders. Companies hardly place any ethical test other than the perceived reputation of its executives or board members. When management fails to produce the expected results, they use all manner of trickery to hide their incompetence or the fact that they are not all-knowing.

When profitability declines and the managers’ magic potion proves to be nothing more than ephemeral luck, they get embarrassed.

The incentive structure of corporates is tied to profitability rather than a set of values or a maximisation of broader stakeholder outcomes. Given the structure of incentives, it should not be surprising that a singular focus on shareholder value is bound to lead to a dark alley. Accounting firms that should uphold high ethical standards have done their fair share in eroding corporate governance. They are positioned to play a powerful assurance role, which they abuse.

Despite various governance regulations, such as the King codes of corporate governance (King IV), international financial reporting standards (IFRS), and the Companies Act, ethical behaviour in corporates does not seem to improve.

Multi-tiered failure

What we have seen in cases such as Steinhoff and KPMG are ethical failures at multiple levels: failure by auditors to perform their duties; failure by boards to play an oversight role; and failure by the executive to perform its stewardship.

In many of these companies, especially at board level, there is clear failure by audit and risk committees to provide the final line of assurance for investors and stakeholders. Another key dimension of ethical failure is weak diversity at board and executive levels.