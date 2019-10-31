Christine Lagarde has to succeed where those who went before her failed

As Christine Lagarde takes over as president of the European Central Bank (ECB) this week, the job looks less daunting than that which greeted her predecessor, Mario Draghi, in 2011.

Don’t be misled. Thanks to his efforts, the euro system is no longer in imminent danger of breaking apart. But this certainly doesn’t mean all is well. Sooner rather than later, in fact, the problems that Draghi suppressed are likely to resurface.

What’s more, when they do, the ECB’s tools will be much less powerful than before. As the former head of the International Monetary Fund, Lagarde is well-versed in the issues. Her main task is to help Europe’s political leaders to see the danger — and to persuade them that, next time around, they’ll need to shoulder much more of the economic-policy burden.

The ECB’s inflation target is “below, but close to, 2%.” Prices in the euro area are rising at just 0.8% (which isn’t close) and meanwhile Europe’s economies show signs of stalling. Yet interest rates can’t go much lower — the ECB’s deposit rate is already -0.5%. The central bank is resuming its bond-buying programme, but quantitative easing hasn’t been as potent as hoped, and the ECB is bumping up against legal and political constraints on its use.

Compounding Lagarde’s difficulties is the split on the ECB’s governing council. This was laid bare in September, when seven members opposed a new round of monetary loosening, and one from Germany resigned in protest. The hawks are led by a “Germanic” core (from Germany, Austria and the Netherlands). Some of them oppose low rates, and all of them reject quantitative easing.

Germany has nominated a less trenchant critic, Isabel Schnabel, to replace its outgoing board member, but the new leader of Austria’s central bank, Robert Holzmann, says he wants to overturn the ECB’s whole “neo-Keynesian paradigm.”

Lagarde can’t hope to stifle such voices, so she’ll have to win the argument. Moreover, she’ll need to be seen as winning, otherwise investors’ expectations will be destabilised and monetary policy will lose even the limited effectiveness it still retains. To this end, Lagarde should end the ECB’s unusual practice of keeping its minutes secret: make the debates transparent, prevail over the dissenters, and insist on collective responsibility for the bank’s decisions.