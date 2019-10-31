Opinion

AI has the potential to revolutionise the public sector

31 October 2019 - 10:59 Hamilton Ratshefola
Picture: 123RF/Sarah Holmlund
Picture: 123RF/Sarah Holmlund

What if the SA Revenue Services (Sars) could automate all tax classification work, processing and interrogation of the large volumes of data they already collect? Or process millions of transaction records within seconds?

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionise the public sector in SA.

It is only a matter of time before we unleash the potential of AI in the public sector, where government institutions will be able to obtain additional intelligence through new technologies to improve the processing and interrogating of large volumes of data.

Arguably, a resource-constrained country such as SA, which is faced with an overwhelming need for government assistance from a vulnerable population, is best suited to reap the rewards of this technology. AI will allow for the limited resources available to be directed with maximum efficiency, provided the necessary data is available and there is political agreement to use the analytics based on this data to determine resource allocation.

The government skills deficit, constrained capacity and diminished financial resources has resulted in challenges in delivering on its mandate to citizens in areas as diverse as public health, education, economic development and safety and security.

Meeting these challenges with the limited resources available requires not only data but analytics too, which will assist in identifying where the most benefit can be gained from deploying these resources, and where there are potential bottlenecks or other issues such mismanagement that need to be resolved.

This goes beyond traditional statistics and requires new technology, which is being actively developed, that has the ability to “think” and recognise patterns, and easily answer user questions. 

There are real-world examples. Globally, a government customs agency recently used this functionality to look for patterns in the vast amounts of transactional and other data they have. This allowed the agency to detect fraud that would otherwise have gone unnoticed and would have resulted in lost revenue.

Another instance where this is being used is an Asian government agency that is leveraging an engagement tool that allows citizens to ask the system questions as they would a human, providing an easier interface for those who might be less technically savvy. What’s more, the system is designed to learn from these interactions, so the more the system is used, the better the responses will become.

This is the ideal, but getting from the current state to a point where the structures are in place and the data required for these programmes are available will be a journey that will require collaboration between the government and private-sector enablers.

The initial step must always be to ensure that all data is digitised and available, and that any paper-based systems are retired and replaced with more robust digital systems that will improve efficiency in their own right, and also make the data available for analysis.

As impressive and intuitive as these new technologies might be, the right people are still needed to ensure they are configured and used correctly, whether this means building in-house capacity or relying on consultants to assist in implementation.

Of course, particularly when personal and sensitive data is being collected, security and privacy are of the utmost importance, so proper governance and controls are essential to ensure the data is used only for the intended purpose.

Moving towards a more cognitive or data-driven model will be a radical shift from the current way of doing things and so proper change management and consultation with the affected people is critical.

This will be a gradual process, but the potential benefits for the government departments and their end users far outweigh the initial time and financial investment required.

• Ratshefola is country GM for IBM Southern Africa

How AI is being used to fight against deepfakes

Big Tech companies are also working on technological fixes to the problem, but the better the defence becomes, the smarter the offence grows
Opinion
2 days ago

DAVID MABUZA: Disparities in access to tech mean 4IR is not anything to joke about

Disparities in access to technology make problems worse
Opinion
6 days ago

SA retailers likely to lose out if they avoid e-commerce

Local retailers exhaust a lot of their efforts on bricks-and-mortar stores at the expense of the online side of the business
Business
1 week ago

Copyright flexibility opens the door to decisive AI advantages

The Copyright Amendment Act kick-starts the fourth industrial revolution in SA.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Maimane’s mistake
Opinion / Letters
2.
PETER BRUCE: Cabinet’s fear of the unions means ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC should fire Mantashe
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: Stand by for Moody’s judgment
Opinion / Editorials
5.
A new airline could fly past SAA’s many dead ends
Opinion

Related Articles

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Only a matter of time before AI pens a column

Opinion / Columnists

Technology advances in the mining sector

News & Fox / Digital

Bots are lining up for your job but are yet apprentices in many fields

Companies

Philanthropists throwing money at AI should focus on ethics, not tech

Opinion

Jack Ma, Elon Musk spar on future of AI, humans, but agree: death is good

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.