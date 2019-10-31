AI has the potential to revolutionise the public sector

What if the SA Revenue Services (Sars) could automate all tax classification work, processing and interrogation of the large volumes of data they already collect? Or process millions of transaction records within seconds?

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionise the public sector in SA.

It is only a matter of time before we unleash the potential of AI in the public sector, where government institutions will be able to obtain additional intelligence through new technologies to improve the processing and interrogating of large volumes of data.

Arguably, a resource-constrained country such as SA, which is faced with an overwhelming need for government assistance from a vulnerable population, is best suited to reap the rewards of this technology. AI will allow for the limited resources available to be directed with maximum efficiency, provided the necessary data is available and there is political agreement to use the analytics based on this data to determine resource allocation.

The government skills deficit, constrained capacity and diminished financial resources has resulted in challenges in delivering on its mandate to citizens in areas as diverse as public health, education, economic development and safety and security.

Meeting these challenges with the limited resources available requires not only data but analytics too, which will assist in identifying where the most benefit can be gained from deploying these resources, and where there are potential bottlenecks or other issues such mismanagement that need to be resolved.

This goes beyond traditional statistics and requires new technology, which is being actively developed, that has the ability to “think” and recognise patterns, and easily answer user questions.

There are real-world examples. Globally, a government customs agency recently used this functionality to look for patterns in the vast amounts of transactional and other data they have. This allowed the agency to detect fraud that would otherwise have gone unnoticed and would have resulted in lost revenue.

Another instance where this is being used is an Asian government agency that is leveraging an engagement tool that allows citizens to ask the system questions as they would a human, providing an easier interface for those who might be less technically savvy. What’s more, the system is designed to learn from these interactions, so the more the system is used, the better the responses will become.

This is the ideal, but getting from the current state to a point where the structures are in place and the data required for these programmes are available will be a journey that will require collaboration between the government and private-sector enablers.

The initial step must always be to ensure that all data is digitised and available, and that any paper-based systems are retired and replaced with more robust digital systems that will improve efficiency in their own right, and also make the data available for analysis.

As impressive and intuitive as these new technologies might be, the right people are still needed to ensure they are configured and used correctly, whether this means building in-house capacity or relying on consultants to assist in implementation.

Of course, particularly when personal and sensitive data is being collected, security and privacy are of the utmost importance, so proper governance and controls are essential to ensure the data is used only for the intended purpose.

Moving towards a more cognitive or data-driven model will be a radical shift from the current way of doing things and so proper change management and consultation with the affected people is critical.

This will be a gradual process, but the potential benefits for the government departments and their end users far outweigh the initial time and financial investment required.

• Ratshefola is country GM for IBM Southern Africa