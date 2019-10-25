CARTOON: Helen Zille shatters DA unity

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Faf just playing to orders
A group called the Shadow Kill Hackers demand a payment of 4.0 bitcoins by October 28 or they will upload all hijacked data onto the internet
The party’s constitution makes no mention of what to do when both the leader and federal chair are not in place
Parties say they have finally 'amicably resolved the matter' but decline to divulge details of the settlement
But compared to other parts of the world, it still underperforms in several areas, such as getting electricity, the World Bank's Doing Business study shows
The US vice-president backs Hong Kong protesters, takes aim at Nike and the NBA for backing down
Hybrid cyborgs, high-octane action and drapes feature in Tim Miller’s new addition to the franchise. But it's just not much fun any more
