CARTOON: Helen Zille shatters DA unity

25 October 2019 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Friday, October 25 2019

NEWS ANALYSIS: How Zille’s return has reinstated the DA as a party of and for minorities

The resignation of Mmusi Maimane reinforced the perception of a white party, led by token blacks
EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ignore the relevance of race in SA society

The loss of Maimane as leader is incomparably more detrimental to the party’s future than the return of Zille
DA crisis deepens as Maimane and Trollip quit

Resignations come two days after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba walked away
HELEN ZILLE: Time to revive the notion of SA exceptionalism

If SA is to have a valid claim to exceptionalism, we need to resuscitate the state, with nonracialism as a starting point rather than an elusive end ...
John Steenhuisen, KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango eye DA leader position

Chief whip whose term has ended could be the first to throw his hat in the ring
MMUSI MAIMANE: The fight for a united, prosperous and reconciled SA does not end today

I want to thank all those who worked hard to bring about change in those cities, despite complex and intricate coalition arrangements
