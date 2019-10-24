Have your say on bringing quality health care to all

Every parent in this country has had their fair share of tending to a sick child, but the worst nightmare is when a parent realises that a very sick child does not respond to basic treatment.

The comfort of knowing your child can be rushed to a nearby hospital or clinic for professional medical treatment is, unfortunately, not enjoyed by all our citizens.

While some know they will immediately receive professional and high standards of medical care, others know they will have to wait in endless queues, either to receive substandard treatment or, worse still, be turned away after patiently waiting for hours.

The untenable reality that access to decent and quality health-care services is determined by one’s ability to pay for them is one of the greatest travesties of our time. Access to health care, regardless of one’s socioeconomic circumstances, is a fundamental right enshrined in the constitution of 1996.

A people-centred health system is also one of the core pillars of the National Development Plan. The Reconstruction and Development Programme expounded the importance of community participation in government policy, planning, managing, delivery, monitoring and evaluation of health services in their areas.

This inclusive approach is not only aligned to our constitutional democracy but is also an integral part of good governance, owing to its potential to ensure government accountability and responsiveness.