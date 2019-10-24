Engineering industry still needs to dismantle its hard attitudes

Emotional tax is compounded by other factors that define women — like their age, physical appearance, sexual identity, cultural background and income group. And it is exhausting functioning in a permanent state of fight or flight.

Workforces need to be more sensitive to the intentional and unintentional behaviour that increases emotional tax on women. Creating awareness through a one-off PowerPoint session is just not enough — an organisational and industry-wide shift that needs to take place. Respect, inclusion, moral and ethical behaviour need to be entrenched in a business’s culture, and they have to be driven by the C-Suite.

As if the stress of emotional tax was not enough, women often also carry an invisible mental workload that few men have to deal with. Running a household, cooking dinner, caring for a sick child and cleaning are just a few of the domestic tasks that quickly add up to a “second job” for many working women.

Research has shown that with heterosexual couples where both partners work, household management falls disproportionately on women. This has also been identified as one of the factors that stop women from putting themselves forward for leadership positions.

For women, there is often no downtime. Lunch breaks are for planning meals and diaries, and when one job ends at 5pm another that involves fetching children, doing homework, cooking dinner, cleaning and preparing for the next day starts.

Offering more flexibility to both men and women (and not raising eyebrows when they take advantage of those benefits) means men are encouraged to shoulder some of the domestic responsibilities and women can plan their work and personal lives to achieve better balance, so that their families and their employers get the best from them.

There is a phenomenon called “moral licensing” that sees people or businesses initially displaying moral behaviour but quickly slipping back into old — or worse — habits. For example, a business might hire and promote women and give them equal benefits at work, but then do little to discourage sexist or racist comments or behaviour. We need to guard against paying lip service to gender diversity and making short-term changes while not fully committing to dealing with discrimination, stereotyping and bias in the workplace.

Author Malcolm Gladwell explains this perfectly in his podcast The Lady Vanishes. He suggests that old habits die hard and provides examples throughout history of how doors are opened to allow women to rise through the ranks of male-dominated industries — but only long enough to make it appear that transformation had happened, without any true change having taken place.

This is not good enough. The challenge is not about making space for women in engineering — we already fit here, and we fit well. However, the industry needs to overhaul the deeply entrenched beliefs and opinions about women and their roles that have not yet subsided.

Women are not asking to be treated differently or with kid gloves. We want to be heard, respected and acknowledged for the professionals we are, and for the dynamism, creativity and empathy we bring to the workforce.

These are the personality traits a “hard” industry like engineering so desperately needs — because it’s not just men who benefit from the work of engineers, it is also mothers, daughters and sisters.

• Mastenbroëk is CEO of Royal HaskoningDHV Southern Africa