Opinion

CARTOON: The new DA — Democratic Zilliance

24 October 2019 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Thursday, October 24 2019
Thursday, October 24 2019

Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader

DA federal chair Athol Trollip has also stepped down from his position
National
12 hours ago

MMUSI MAIMANE: The fight for a united, prosperous and reconciled SA does not end today

I want to thank all those who worked hard to bring about change in those cities, despite complex and intricate coalition arrangements
National
11 hours ago

Herman Mashaba’s exit could end DA’s hold on Joburg

Mayor’s resignation comes day after election of Helen Zille to chair party’s federal council
National
2 days ago

CAROL PATON: Zille’s return to wounded DA may lead to more bleeding

Party has been split into two factions, mainly along racial lines, and the prognosis does not look good
Opinion
2 days ago

EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ignore the relevance of race in SA society

The loss of Maimane as leader is incomparably more detrimental to the party’s future than the return of Zille
Opinion
16 hours ago
Wednesday, October 23 2019
Wednesday, October 23 2019

Most read

1.
EBRAHIM HARVEY: DA’s big mistake has been to ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The mayor with a thousand ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Backseat driver Helen Zille
Opinion
4.
LUMKILE MONDI: Appoint capable fixers to save SA, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Southern African countries, excluding SA, succeed ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.