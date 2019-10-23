FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Infosys must correct dodgy data
Indian IT outsourcer will have to provide assurances that its profit reports can be trusted if it wants to recover
23 October 2019 - 15:48
In 2017 former chair Narayana Murthy complained bitterly about poor governance at Infosys, the hugely successful Indian IT outsourcer he cofounded. CEO Vishal Sikka resigned.
The problem may have lingered, judging from a whistle-blower complaint. This has raised questions over the integrity of Infosys’s profit reports.
