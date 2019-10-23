Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Infosys must correct dodgy data Indian IT outsourcer will have to provide assurances that its profit reports can be trusted if it wants to recover BL PREMIUM

In 2017 former chair Narayana Murthy complained bitterly about poor governance at Infosys, the hugely successful Indian IT outsourcer he cofounded. CEO Vishal Sikka resigned.

The problem may have lingered, judging from a whistle-blower complaint. This has raised questions over the integrity of Infosys’s profit reports.