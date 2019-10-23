Southern African countries, excluding SA, succeed due to non-racial policies

Botswana and Namibia, meanwhile, carry on with their resource-led economies — mining and tourism are the major contributors to GDP — but with an eye to future diversification.

Botswana is in the spotlight this week as it is on the cusp of massive change. Its citizens go to the polls today (Wednesday Octobrt 23) in its 11th democratic election since independence. Unlike in Zimbabwe, Botswana’s governing party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), has stayed in power for 60 years through fair and democratic means. In the past, its hegemony has been challenged, most recently by a coalition of opposition parties, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), headed by Harvard-educated lawyer Duma Boko.

In the 2014 multi-party democracy elections, the UDC won 17 seats, leaving the BDP with 37 seats or 46% of the vote. But the gains Boko and his party made in the last poll were almost certainly lost earlier this week during a television debate between himsel; President Mokgweetsi Masisi of the BDP; Ndaba Gaolathe of the Alliance of Progressives; and Biggie Butale of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) — which is part of the UDC and is a party recently founded by former president Ian Khama and his brother Tshekedi Khama, both of whom quit the party their revered father founded.

Boko, the main opposition contender, acquitted himself poorly in the debate, resorting to mudslinging and displaying poor knowledge of his own manifesto, according to a slew of comments on social media. Boko’s real error, though, has been his alliance with the “Khama party” when his success in 2014 was reportedly the result of anti-Khama sentiment.

It is almost certain that the BDP will get to govern Botswana for another five years. Masisi, who seems to be in touch with the aspirations of Batswana, having been part of a wide consultative process prior to the compilation of the BDP manifesto, will have the opportunity to make some radical and beneficial changes to the lives of Botswana’s citizens.

The most important change will be to amend Botswana’s constitution so that all Batswana have equal rights. Currently, reference is made to minority ethnic groups. This will be expunged. Secondly, for the first time, citizens will be given title deeds to the properties they occupy under a use consent agreement. Masisi feels it will unlock the economy as people will be able to use their properties as security to fund entrepreneurial businesses in a wide range of sectors, including tourism.

Thirdly, Masisi has a vision to turn Botswana into one big WiFi hot-spot, rolling out affordable broadband across the vast country in a way that will transform the economy and the lives of Batswana.

Masisi has a pretty good idea how he is going to kick-start Botswana’s economy and has surrounded himself with the best brains. High on the agenda is service delivery and the relaxation of regulations. Also high on the to-do list will be the constraint on applying for visas, work permits and business licences.

Botswana is already a free-trade zone with no exchange control restrictions. Corporate tax will be 15% in most areas and at 5% in Selibwe-Phikwe, which will be considered a special economic zone (SEZ). This will encourage investment in the BCL copper-nickle mine, which it is hoped will be able to resume operations before long.

The president, assuming he is sworn in next week, will most likely get to work courting investors, amending policy and laws to help Botswana’s people and economy thrive. One thing is for sure, he will not be looking at the colour of that money.

• Hudleston is a journalist and author focused on Southern Africa.