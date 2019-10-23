EBRAHIM HARVEY: If Mmusi Maimane quits, the DA will suffer

There was speculation as far back as 2014 that the handling of the race issue was one of the factors that prompted the resignation of former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, who also clashed with Zille, then leader of the DA. Whatever the truth of that matter, it is not hard to figure out why race is a constant thorn in the side of the DA when party CEO Paul Boughey, who resigned last week, and all the contenders for the position of federal chair over the past weekend were white (Zille, Trollip, Thomas Walters and Mike Walters).

At the time of my interview with Maimane, a war was raging in the DA between then Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and the rest of the party leadership, and it appeared from media reports that it was largely white leaders of the DA she had issues with. But when I interviewed De Lille a few months later, she refrained from attributing those conflicts to race, which appeared to contradict what she had said in the past. She once slammed a “white cabal” in the DA leadership for “racist bully attacks” against her.

Despite this backdrop, and being in such a difficult situation himself, Maimane argued in our interview that the “future of race relations must not be binary because if it is, we are going to go on a repetitive cycle of racial nationalism; it instead has to be a collective nonracial approach for it to work. But the problem about the nonracial project that we espouse is that it has not yielded economic outcomes. Therefore, in the absence of a collective vision for the economy, people resort to race and not as common citizens, which is what greater economic equality will achieve.’’

He also argued that he did not support “race replacement in the party, of one white out, one black in; then you’ve got a problem because basically that is job reservation in a clever way, which disregards experience and skill.’’ This does not seem like a leader who is obsessed with race. On the contrary.

Maimane stepping down as leader, or being removed by the party, would be incomparably more detrimental to the DA’s future than Zille’s victory, whatever the reasons given. The party would suffer much more in the 2021 local government elections than it did in the 2019 national elections. His departure would almost certainly lead to a substantial loss of black support at the polls.

Regardless of any weaknesses in his leadership, there can be no doubt that he is the best black leader liberalism has ever had in this country. The DA will be hard-pressed to find an adequate replacement. The party has far more to lose than Maimane if he is pushed out.

If Maimane stays, the key question is what role Zille will play now that she holds the powerful position of party chair, especially given the fact that the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), where Zille found temporary employment as a senior policy fellow after her term as Western Cape premier ended, has been behind calls for Maimane to step down as leader and be replaced by Western Cape leader Alan Winde.

Zille came out in oblique support of the writer of the IRR article: “The point he was making, with which I agree, is that the DA cannot be a race-driven party.’’ What she didn't explain was how it is possible to remove race from politics in the DA when all the contenders for the chair of the party were white in a country that is 90% black.

It is not only white liberals who play down race; white Marxists do the same. But given this country’s history and the stubborn persistence of race as an issue in our politics, Zille and those who support that view in the DA are peddling a naïve illusion. In that regard, liberal as he might otherwise be, Maimane has history on his side.

