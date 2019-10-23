CARTOON: The Spineless Mbete

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
These manipulated audio and video clips are potentially a huge threat — socially, politically and economically
National Assembly approves allocation of R59bn to help power utility meet its financial obligations
Head of opposition party goes to ground after his appearance with exiting Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba on Monday
The deal, if successful, will roughly double the value of Prosus’s food-delivery portfolio to R176bn and hand it a company with forecast annual revenues of up to £1.1bn in 2019
Thomas Schaefer says production at the VW Uitenhage plant had also been hampered by a ‘go slow’ at Transnet
Lousy economy no excuse not to perform, says entrepreneur CEO Brian Joffe after a disappointing first half
If Chinese President Xi Jinping accepts the plan Lam’s successor will be installed in March and serve until 2022
Phone call to inform defender he was going on trial appears to have been prompted by the assistant coach
This wine variety sells in the same bracket as the most sought-after craft wine
