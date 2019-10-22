Opinion

CARTOON: The DA's federal blockage

22 October 2019 - 05:09 Brandon Reynolds
Tuesday, October 22 2019.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba resigns

‘The election of Helen Zille is a victory for people who stand diametrically against my belief systems,’ Mashaba says
National
20 hours ago

Herman Mashaba trashes the DA in his resignation address

The DA's decision on coalition governments is ‘the worst kind of short-sighted thinking, even by the very low bar set in recent times,’ Mashaba says
National
16 hours ago

Zille takes top DA post, will Mashaba now quit?

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba may resign amid deepening divisions in the crisis-hit official opposition party
Politics
1 day ago

Helen Zille elected as DA federal council chair

Zille was elected on Sunday morning during a meeting of the DA's federal council
Politics
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: For DA’s sake, Maimane and Zille have to become partners

These are strange days in the DA, but what the party needs to do to get back on track is clear enough
Opinion
13 hours ago
Monday, October 21 2019.

