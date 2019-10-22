CARTOON: The DA's federal blockage

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Herman Mashaba’s resignation is the latest sign of trouble in the opposition ranks
By-product of coal mining could be used to fire thermal stations but is expensive and has not been used elsewhere
New leader of DA federal executive council says sceptics should judge her ‘by who I am’
Security and repairs cost the home builder R120m
But government’s commitment to change travel regulations should boost tourism, says economist
Local retailers exhaust a lot of their efforts on bricks-and-mortar stores at the expense of the online side of the business
The Israeli leader's failure to form a new government opens a path to power for rival Benny Gantz, but his success is far from certain
Proteas were dismissed for 162 in 56.2 overs by India and followed on 335 behind
Tech advances help film-makers but could lead to a glut of videos involving politicians or porn
