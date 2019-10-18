Opinion

CARTOON: Déjà vu for Ramaphosa

18 October 2019 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Friday October 18, 2019
Eskom power cuts return to haunt SA’s economy

As Eskom faces a rafts of unplanned plant outages and reinstitutes rotational power cuts SA, and investors, are reminded how close to the edge the ...
Economy
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Don’t fight the austere with austerity, rather lower interest rates

Low, postponed demand and a fall in production can become a vicious circle that must be broken
Opinion
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa backs Mboweni plan for renewal

Despite resistance from alliance partners, president appears to encourage his new advisory council to run with the proposal
National
1 week ago

Corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA R500bn, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president warned investors on Monday that the impact of state capture was even greater than previously imagined — about a tenth of SA’s GDP
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Cyril’s futile economic forum

If Ramaphosa doesn’t address the underlying issue — a splintered, corrupted party resistant to accountability — his council will be dead in the water ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago
