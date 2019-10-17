Make energy when the sun shines — as it does in SA

SA is rich in diamonds, gold, coal and a number of important minerals. Coal has provided SA with cheap energy for years; however, for many, the cheap coal also has hidden consequences. For example, the health costs associated with coal are considerable; thousands of South Africans’ lives are compromised by air pollution emanating from mining and energy production each year.

Furthermore, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from coal-power plants contributes to global warming, which puts pressure on ecosystems around the world — including the fragile ecosystems in SA.

With the severe health and ecosystem consequences coupled with coal-power plants that are run-down in SA, it is natural to look for alternatives. Reach for the sky, SA! The alternative resources are in front of us all: SA is blessed with plenty of sunshine and the wind blows generously in many places of the countryside.

Wind energy holds a long record of advantages to coal as it is cheaper to establish and is a well-proven technology that can contribute substantially to energy supply. Annually, in Denmark, clean energy from wind turbines now contributes almost half of the Danish electricity consumption. Some days, the wind turbines cover over 100% of electricity consumption — without damaging our delivery security, which is set close to 100%.

The price costs of switching to wind and solar vary all over the world. Even in Denmark, where the sun shines far less than in SA, private citizens and companies are now constructing solar parks without the financial support of the state.

When solar energy is starting to make sense in the far corners of the North, it is even more obvious that one should invest heavily in solar cells on rooftops and solar parks in the sunny landscape of SA. Here, the resources and space are plentiful for both small and large plants.

Smaller wind and solar parks can provide revenue to local communities, while larger wind and solar parks can contribute to the country’s hard-pressed electricity supply, where load-shedding is all too frequent to great annoyance to citizens and businesses — and to the detriment of the country’s economy. To unleash this potential, SA will need to ease the regulation and build incentives through feed in tariffs.