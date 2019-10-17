Make energy when the sun shines — as it does in SA
SA is rich in diamonds, gold, coal and a number of important minerals. Coal has provided SA with cheap energy for years; however, for many, the cheap coal also has hidden consequences. For example, the health costs associated with coal are considerable; thousands of South Africans’ lives are compromised by air pollution emanating from mining and energy production each year.
Furthermore, carbon dioxide (CO2) from coal-power plants contributes to global warming, which puts pressure on ecosystems around the world — including the fragile ecosystems in SA.
With the severe health and ecosystem consequences coupled with coal-power plants that are run-down in SA, it is natural to look for alternatives. Reach for the sky, SA! The alternative resources are in front of us all: SA is blessed with plenty of sunshine and the wind blows generously in many places of the countryside.
Wind energy holds a long record of advantages to coal as it is cheaper to establish and is a well-proven technology that can contribute substantially to energy supply. Annually, in Denmark, clean energy from wind turbines now contributes almost half of the Danish electricity consumption. Some days, the wind turbines cover over 100% of electricity consumption — without damaging our delivery security, which is set close to 100%.
The price costs of switching to wind and solar vary all over the world. Even in Denmark, where the sun shines far less than in SA, private citizens and companies are now constructing solar parks without the financial support of the state.
When solar energy is starting to make sense in the far corners of the North, it is even more obvious that one should invest heavily in solar cells on rooftops and solar parks in the sunny landscape of SA. Here, the resources and space are plentiful for both small and large plants.
Smaller wind and solar parks can provide revenue to local communities, while larger wind and solar parks can contribute to the country’s hard-pressed electricity supply, where load-shedding is all too frequent to great annoyance to citizens and businesses — and to the detriment of the country’s economy. To unleash this potential, SA will need to ease the regulation and build incentives through feed in tariffs.
The coal industry creates employment — yes, but so does wind, solar and other renewable energy sources. For example, foundations, towers and other components for wind farms have to be built, which have to be connected to ever stronger electricity grids. Factory workers and electricians, as well as employees of transport companies, are needed to get the individual solar or wind parts to the right locations. In Denmark, employment in green energy solutions over the past 10 years has increased 40% more than in other industries.
What if the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine? The two technologies play very well with hydropower and pumped storage, but the green transition in energy does not happen overnight and, for many years, power plants will be needed to ensure there is a balance between production and consumption.
Most of SA’s coal-power plants are located in Mpumalanga, which means “place of the rising sun”. Mpumalanga has plenty of sunshine — and is connected to the metropolitan region with strong transmission lines. Mpumalanga is also a place with a lot of biomass that can be used to feed the central power plants and drive decentralising power production. Perhaps this is a good starting place for a green transition.
I think it could be exciting if the SA government, in collaboration with local authorities, trade unions, business interests, investors and international partners, develops a vision that, over the next 10-20 years, transforms Mpumalanga from being one of the most polluted areas in Africa to a green-power hub — creating a role model for the world, stimulating economic growth, and retaining the jobs in the province.
I am sure this can be done and that it can be a benefit to all parties. Over the past four to five years, the green alternatives to coal have become so cheap that, in addition to providing climate-friendly and pollution-free electricity, they can also contribute jobs, prosperity and development.
• Rehfeld is Denmark’s ambassador to SA.