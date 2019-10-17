Illegal foreign workers have employee rights

Lack of awareness of constitutional and labour-law protections of employees from foreign countries has prompted many employers to mistreat illegally employed staff.

That is, employers have paid illegal immigrants low wages, deprived them of employee benefits and dismissed them at will. They have based their actions on the assumption that their so-called “illegal employees” are unable to use the law to take the employer to task. However, this type of employer is labouring under a dangerous misapprehension.

In the case of Discovery Health Ltd vs CCMA & others (CLL Vol. 17 April 2008), a Mr Lanzetta, an immigrant, obtained a temporary residence permit and later a work permit to work for a business called MPCS. He later joined Discovery Health as a call-centre agent before his work permit was renewed. He claimed Discovery had delayed giving him the documents he needed to renew his work permit, which then expired.

Discovery then terminated his employment on the grounds that his continued employment would breach section 38(1) of the Immigration Act that effectively prohibits persons from employing foreigners whose status does not authorise their employment.

Lanzetta then referred a dispute of unfair dismissal to the CCMA. Discovery then contested the CCMA’s jurisdiction to consider the dispute on the grounds that his employment contract had been voided by his illegal status and that Lanzetta was therefore not an employee.

It is law that the CCMA does not have jurisdiction over cases referred by people who are not employees. The CCMA decided that, as long as an employment relationship existed, it did have jurisdiction to deal with the matter. The employer, dissatisfied with this finding, took it on review to the Labour Court.

The court found that it had been the employer and not Lanzetta who had contravened the Immigration Act because the wording of that act prohibits employers from hiring certain foreigners rather than prohibiting the foreigners from accepting employment.

Definition of employee

It was further found that section 23 of the constitution provides that “everyone” has the right to fair labour practice. There is no indication in the constitution or in the Immigration Act that illegally employed foreigners are excluded from this constitutional right. Therefore the act’s prohibitions against the employment of so-called “illegal” foreigners does not void the employment contract of such a foreigner. The definition of employee does extend to people who work without the existence of a contract.

In addition, the definition of an employee as per the Labour Relations Act (LRA) does not require there to be an employment contract in order for a person to be an employee. Neither does section 23 of the constitution require the existence of an employment contract, and international law and ILO Convention 87 supports this principle.

The Court therefore agreed with the CCMA that Lanzetta was an employee in terms of labour law and that the CCMA did have jurisdiction to consider his dispute.

It is important to note that this most important court decision did not include a finding that Lanzetta had been unfairly dismissed. The court was merely asked to decide whether the CCMA was entitled to hear Lanzetta’s matter.

Nevertheless, employers need to take heed of the warnings that stem from the Lanzetta case. That is, employers should neither employ people illegally nor treat foreign or illegal employees any differently to other employees.

Delays in assisting foreign employees to obtain the documents they need to maintain the legality of their employment are to the detriment of the employer. If becoming legal is not possible despite the proper applications having been made, employers need, in order to avoid being prosecuted, to terminate their employment, but must do so in compliance with labour law.

Instead of becoming the meat in the sandwich between the provisions of the Immigration Act on the one hand and the requirements of the LRA on the other, employers should obtain expert advice before taking any decisions or any action in this regard.

• Israelstam is CEO of Labour Law Management Consulting