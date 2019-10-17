CARTOON: Eskom derails Ramaphosa

Price correction is taking place as Brexit negotiations are also being factored in
Lapsed work permits or lack of contracts does not give employers a licence to mistreat staff
Analysis group FocusEconomics says in its latest report that moves to rescue Eskom will not be enough to boost growth
The former eThekwini mayors’ supporters say it’s all part of a well orchestrated plan to stop her winning the ANC provincial elections in December
The company will use proceeds from the gold deal with Triple Flag to pay off a recent acquisition
As Eskom faces a rafts of unplanned plant outages and reinstitutes rotational power cuts SA, and investors, are reminded how close to the edge the power system is
Relying too much on your advantages or legislating too selfishly to protect your weaknesses won’t make friends or add to your economic wellbeing
Blackouts are common in Zimbabwe, but imports from Eskom had helped ease the power shortages
New Zealand team have not lost their edge despite having enjoyed an extended break without playing
SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the most powerful and luxurious Range Rover Velar yet
