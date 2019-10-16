We’re in this together, so we must all make it work

Offshore investors sold a net R40.9bn of SA equities for the six months to end-June 2019, whereas they bought a net R13.7bn during the equivalent period in 2018. The exodus of foreign capital started as a trickle in 2016 and has become an unequivocal deluge.

When it comes to the reasons why foreign capital inflows into SA have all but dried up in recent years, everyone has a theory. Most, of course, centre on the numerous social, political and economic challenges the country has faced over the past decade or more, not least of which are a severe state capture hangover, little to no national growth, an unsure political situation, heated debate about policy direction, the global credit rating of the country being the subject of constant scrutiny and speculation, and the well-documented historical financial mismanagement of state-owned enterprises and, most significantly, our national electricity provider.

There can be no denying that these, and many other less-than-optimal factors, have been instrumental in leading SA down the path to what some may argue is an accelerating state of global economic investment isolation. And it’s easy to point fingers at the stakeholders we believe are responsible for the position in which our country finds itself. However, if South Africans truly want to see the country rising from the proverbial ashes, expending all our energy on pointing fingers and allocating blame is not the way to achieve that desired outcome.

At an economic level, I think we can all agree that the journey to sustainable growth for the country will begin with its ability to overcome pervasive negative sentiment and the understandable lack of confidence in SA by both global and local investment and business sectors. Irrespective of who we as citizens, businesses, industries and shareholders collectively believe is responsible for this difficult situation, the responsibility for fixing it, restoring investor confidence and attracting international investment cannot rest on the shoulders of government alone. It falls to all businesses and individuals that operate in SA.

Yes, the country desperately needs the steadying influence of clear and unambiguous sector and industry policies. Yes, the government needs to demonstrate that it is determined to weed out corruption and create a political environment in which businesses are afforded fair opportunities to succeed, prosper and deliver real social upliftment.

The good news is that the national government under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa is moving steadily in that direction. That doesn’t mean the country’s private sector can afford to sit back and wait. As equal stakeholders in SA Inc, the private sector, in particular, has a role to play in helping create an economic environment that inspires confidence and attracts investment.

Granted, this is no small ask, but it is also not impossible. It starts with a shared commitment by organisations and their stakeholders to shake off any survivalist or “wait-and-see” mentalities that may have sneaked in and hamstrung their business strategies. That means all stakeholders, from boards and executives to managers, employees and even customers, have to be willing to make the collective mindset changes required to catalyse the turnaround SA needs.

This responsibility extends to shareholders, who can and must be willing to set aside short-term performance expectations in favour of long-term resilience-building through the responsible reinvestment of capital towards growth, even if under different circumstances the easy route for shareholders would be dividend declaration and, in some cases, investment of capital outside SA.

Ultimately, while we have the right to expect the government to do what is required to create a facilitative policy environment, the private sector needs to be doing its part as well. As is the case in all aspects of life, when it comes to business, industry and investment, confidence begets confidence. We cannot expect the rest of the world to have the confidence needed in the future of SA to invest here if we are not demonstrating that confidence ourselves.

Simply put, when a car full of people stalls, the best way to get it moving again so that everyone can reach their destination is for everyone to get out and push. The same is true of getting SA back on the road to healthy foreign inflows and economic growth.

There is no longer any place for passengers in this stalled vehicle. It’s time for us all to start pushing.

• Norath is head of advisory corporate finance at Nedbank CIB