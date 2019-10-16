Photoshopping arms on birds is just one reason users are upvoting Reddit

Reddit is a social, content and information gold mine, but it doesn’t enjoy the same fame (and notoriety) as Facebook and Twitter, at least not locally.

Founded in 2005, Reddit is only a year younger than Facebook and has about 330-million monthly active users according to Foundation Marketing, with more than half of those in the US. Not quite the 2-billion regular users Facebook enjoys, but not chump change either.

Some of the news rumblings from Reddit recently suggest it is about to bubble up on general radars, driven not by fancy user interfaces (it’s decidedly stripped back), but by the strong sense of community that is the very core of the platform. Unlike Facebook, which is built on (mostly) personal connections, Reddit harks back to the early chatroom days of the internet, in that it’s a free pass into a collection of strangers, mostly anonymous, who organise themselves around themes. Your connection is not who you have in common, but what.

Cat memes and epic fails are pretty universal content, and you’ll find plenty of this generic amusing stuff, especially in the subreddits (themed user-generated groups) that make the “front page”. Want before and after pet-adoption pictures? How about a collection of Aston Villa fans to unpack the last match, kick by kick? So far, so predictable right?

Weirdest subreddits

But what if you care about the future of tech (and humanity), rather than what it is now capable of? You can head over to r/futurology and bask in the warm glow of a crowd-sourced pool of forthcomings, first times and what-ifs collated by a bunch of enthusiasts who run the gamut from Nasa scientist to bored teenager.

And there is virtually no limit to how niche these can get: r/thomasthedankengine (not a typo) is a subreddit for people wanting to remix the theme song from Thomas The Tank Engine with hip-hop; it has more than 41,000 members. And r/ZombieSurvivalTacticshas more than 10,600 members — which is, honestly, just sensible if the 2016-2019 news headlines are anything to go by.

There are too many of these to get into. If you’re interested, there is a fun list on Ranker (a site that makes interactive lists where users “upvote” their favourites) called “The Weirdest Subreddits On Reddit”. The current number one on that list is r/birdswitharms, which is simply a subreddit of people who — you cannot make this stuff up — want to Photoshop arms onto pictures of birds. Apparently, there are 236,836 people who feel that was worth a join.

Incidentally, “upvote” is something we owe to Reddit, in the way that Facebook gave us “liking” something. It’s not all quirky, random and funny, of course. A friend in Hong Kong says she regularly interacts with a subreddit about the ongoing protests there. I also follow the decidedly boring, but perpetually useful r/worldnews and r/books.

The effect of giving the community all the power to drive what content surges and what doesn’t is core to Reddit. It is the heart of Reddit culture, which is frankly quite remarkable from a for-profit online property. They are now valued at about $3bn, a figure based on their latest funding efforts, with Tencent coming in for $150m of $300m raised.