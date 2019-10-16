Africans must direct the new scramble for their continent

At the sixth Financial Times Africa summit I reflected, over a sumptuous dinner, on a day of panels and keynotes in which elite business and political leaders debated how to solve the continent’s many challenges — such as poverty and inequality — against the backdrop of the extravagant opulence of Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair. It’s all been a little “Davos on Davies Street”.

The 2019 theme has been Africa in Motion, and one can only hope, given how persistent the challenges have been, that efforts to improve key development indicators move faster than Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge in perfect conditions in Vienna.

However, despite Africa’s many challenges, the mood at the summit was celebratory — buoyed by news on the weekend of Kipchoge’s stunning sub-two-hour marathon and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel peace prize.

The continent’s dynamism and resources present many opportunities to do more than overcome its challenges — it is also a second chance to overachieve on the world stage. Not least because 2012’s Africa Rising narrative proved to be largely hubristic, as many of the continent’s developmental problems have proved sticky despite some meaningful advances. But in 2019 there is real change in the air, and it is for the better, despite the headwinds of a turbulent global economy. This peppered the trajectory of much of the debate at the summit, with the UK firmly in ground zero of Brexit.

The day began with President Cyril Ramaphosa unable to resist a little dig at the not-so-United Kingdom’s Brexit travails in talking up the recently implemented Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTFA). The day ended with Lord Mark Malloch-Brown simultaneously lamenting British decline while celebrating African ascendancy.

Indeed, the panels between Ramaphosa and Malloch-Brown’s addresses were infused with debates on the shifting geopolitics of a world seemingly gone mad, and how that shift is reconfiguring Africa’s place in the world and driving its rapid ascendancy. Brexit and Trumpism have brought home the inconvenient truth that political risk is not idiosyncratic to Africa and so-called emerging markets, but rather that political risk features in markets everywhere. Suddenly Africa doesn’t look so risky in the hunt for safe havens and alpha anywhere.

These factors, along with the US-China trade war amid a wider China-led slowdown, and a disintegrating, more populist Europe, has seen all three regions fight for global political, cultural and economic dominance, with Africa increasingly strategic to their plans.

One panel chaired by the FT’s Gideon Rachman explored “why US president Donald Trump had this year more than doubled the budget of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation with an explicit aim of combating what some in Washington describe as China’s ‘predatory’ action on the continent”.

Investment destination

But it is not only China that is spending aggressively in Africa — a subject on which I have written widely with not-a-little irritation about the Sinophobic undertones framing such “concerns”. Chinese engagement in Africa is by no means perfect, but the Chinese blazed the trail, often providing capital back in the days when Africa Ltd was viewed as too high risk.

This view of the continent as an investment destination is changing fast. In September 2018 China and the EU committed substantial sums to the continent. China pledged $60bn to African partnerships at the Forum for China-Africa Co-operation, while the EU pledged $45bn to the continent in the state of the EU address to help deepen economic relations, boost investment and create jobs.