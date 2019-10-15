LETTER: The luck of Dudu Myeni

If any ordinary citizen was not able to attend court for silly reasons, would they have their matters postponed, as was done in the case of Dudu Myeni? Why wasn’t a warrant of arrest issued? Do we have different laws for different people in this country?

Vish Makka

Via e-mail

