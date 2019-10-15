Opinion

LETTER: The luck of Dudu Myeni

Why no warrant for arrest of former SAA chair?

15 October 2019 - 16:07
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SUPPLIED

If any ordinary citizen was not able to attend court for silly reasons, would they have their matters postponed, as was done in the case of Dudu Myeni? Why wasn’t a warrant of arrest issued? Do we have different laws for different people in this country?

Vish Makka
Via e-mail 

