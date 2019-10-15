CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s next court date

There is doubt in the market that a partial deal announced by the US foreshadows a more comprehensive deal
Relying too much on your advantages or legislating too selfishly to protect your weaknesses won’t make friends or add to your economic wellbeing
The Southern Africa Litigation Centre says Guus Kouwenhoven, convicted of arms trafficking in Liberia, should serve his 19-year jail sentence in the Netherlands
The former eThekwini mayors’ supporters say it’s all part of a well orchestrated plan to stop her winning the ANC provincial elections in December
There are pockets of growth in retail that do not depend on political and economic development
The president warned investors on Monday that the impact of state capture was even greater than previously imagined — about a tenth of SA’s GDP
The pound tumbles more than 1% as hope for a Brexit deal at this week's European Union summit fades
Fighting the Western Province Cricket Association and SA Cricketers’ Association in court is not doing the controlling body’s image any good
Most major financial firms that provide retirement annuity and pension plans have tools to help you with the figures towards your goals
