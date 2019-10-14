State must take up the burden of protecting lost mining jobs

These are trying times in the SA mining sector, and particularly for the platinum industry. Minerals Council SA has estimated that 90,000 of 168,000 jobs — 54% of the platinum’s sector’s employment — are at risk.

After Sibanye-Stillwater announced plans to cut 5,270 jobs from the mines it acquired from Lonmin, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe criticised the mining sector’s plan to implement large-scale retrenchments amid a struggling economy. In the second quarter alone, 36,000 mining jobs were lost. The question arises — should companies bear the burden of protecting unprofitable jobs, or should the government bear the burden of protecting the people?

Over the past decade, platinum has been the apple of the economy’s eye. In the years leading to 2011 the metal was trading at about $1,800/oz. The sector absorbed a substantial amount of labour, and wages were relatively high when factoring in bonuses.

However, a storm was beginning to brew — in the years that followed, prices fell by more than half, volatile industrial relations translated to strikes that brought production to a grinding halt for prolonged periods, and demand crumbled as recycled platinum entered the market from Asia. Today, platinum sits at $930/oz , an amount often exceeded by the costs of extraction. According to S&P Market Intelligence, labour costs alone averaged $735/oz at Impala’s conventional mines. At the same time, labour cost $70/oz at Anglo Platinum’s open-pit mechanised Mogalakwena operation.

Companies have cited lack of profitability as a driving force behind retrenchments. However, despite the closing of many conventional mines due to declining demand and pricing, mechanised mines are still opening and expanding. Impala Platinum is an example here too — despite announcing the closure of five cash negative operations and 13,000 retrenchments last year, amounting to one-third of its total workforce, the mining giant has invested in the construction of the Waterberg project, a fully mechanised mine in Limpopo that will use 400 trackless machines to carry out operations.

In addition to drastically reducing operating costs, the productivity increase is substantial. Anglo Platinum’s conventional Amandelbuilt mine employs just more than 14,000 workers and averages an output of 50oz per person per annum, while its mechanised Mogalakwena operation employs just 1,800 workers and averages an output of 600oz per person per annum. The mechanised operation requires just one-eighth of the workforce, while production has gone up more than 11-fold per worker employed.

Labour has not just proved to just be costly, but its lack of consistency, even for justified reasons, has severely affected both the industry and the larger macroeconomic stability of the country. The 152-strike days in 2014 had a significant effect on revenues. According to S&P Market Intelligence data, between 2013 and 2014, stoppages caused a revenue decline of 48% for Lonmin’s Marikana operation, 46% for Amplats’ Rustenburg operation, 42% for Amplat’s Amandelbult operation and 64% for Impala’s operations.