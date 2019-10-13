If Tito Mboweni plans to put SA on the right track, the budget will be a bitter pill to swallow

Why does it matter? Higher government borrowing pushes up interest rates across the board, crowding out private sector spending. However it also means more of the scarce taxes collected must be spent on debt service, leaving less money available for everything else. Already interest payments on the government debt are the fastest-growing item in the budget, with projected growth of nearly 11% per annum over the next three years. On the current trajectory the government’s debt service costs will overtake its spending on social protection in 2020/2021.

What can the government do in the face of such challenging debt dynamics? Unfortunately, while there are obvious answers from an economist’s perspective they are rarely politically palatable. One approach is to bite the bullet and tighten the fiscal stance further, either by raising taxes or by cutting spending. However, this is a direct hit to aggregate demand, and could weigh on GDP growth in the short run.

As far as taxes are concerned, the negative public reaction to the single percentage point hike in VAT in the 2018 budget suggests the political fallout from another hike would be big. And the paltry response of personal income tax receipts to the tax hikes of the past few years suggests that further income tax increases could now prove counterproductive, serving only to drive high-income earners to the golf course or the airport.

Hiking the corporate income tax rate, which is already high by global standards, any further would likely work against the government’s drive to boost business investment. Positively, however, we believe the new leadership and institutional rehabilitation at Sars will help boost the efficiency (and hence the quantum) of tax collections, but this will take time.

Thus, the government may finally be facing up to the need for big spending cuts. In June, the Treasury issued guidelines to national departments and provinces, calling for unprecedented spending cuts of 5% in the financial year 2020/2021 (relative to the existing budget baseline), and 6% and 7% respectively in the subsequent two years. However, the government’s promise at the jobs summit in 2018 to avoid mandatory retrenchments in the public sector would seem to hobble its ability to further curtail spending, especially since some big expenditure items, such as debt service and social grants, also cannot be cut.

Public sector payroll

In SA the public sector payroll now consumes 14% of GDP, more than nearly all other countries. Unfortunately, recent data from Stats SA show that employment levels in national and provincial government have actually grown over the past 12 months to the end of the second quarter of 2019, suggesting no progress so far with the government’s plans to use early retirement and natural attrition to downsize public sector payrolls. Thus the degree to which Mboweni is able to secure big spending cuts from various parts of government is the most important question mark hanging over the medium-term budget policy statement.

Of course, the government could also look to restructure its balance sheet by selling assets, which are earning a negligible rate of return, and using those receipts to avoid incurring further debts, on which it now pays about 8.5% interest. However, until now the governing ANC has appeared wedded to the idea of retaining its state-owned companies as a part of its developmental toolbox, despite their persistently poor performance.

Ideological opposition to privatisation within parts of the ANC and its allies in organised labour remains intense. The Treasury’s growth proposals published at the end of August argued that the state should stop subsidising loss-making and inefficient state-owned companies, and should sell those for which there is no developmental rationale, including Eskom’s coal-fired generating plants. However, the recent statement from the ANC’s national executive committee suggests no acceptance of this idea.

Yet the scale of SA’s fiscal challenges, both within the budget itself and at loss-making state-owned companies, argues for bold measures now. Such measures might entail some short-term pain, but any serious efforts to stabilise SA’s public finances would also almost certainly lift business confidence, and hence private investment spending, and thus ultimately growth. Sustainable growth is in fact the most palatable solution, not only to SA’s fiscal challenges but also to its broader socioeconomic ones.